Fort Wayne woman known as Mary Jane Doe for decades years recently identified with DNA

A woman found dead in a flooded basement in 1992 on the east side of Fort Wayne was recently identified through forensic genetic genealogy and her father's DNA, according to authorities.

According to a news release from the Allen County Coroner’s office, the woman, identified as Tabetha Ann Murlin, of Fort Wayne, just recently got her name back after being considered a Mary Jane Doe for more than 30 years.

Tabetha Ann Murlin, an Indiana found dead in 1992, was known as a Mary Jane Doe for over 30 years. She was recently identified through forensic genetic genealogy and DNA testing.

Indiana crime: The 2018 killing of man in Indy turned cold. Five years later, an arrest has been made

Who is Tabetha Ann Murlin?

Tabetha, a woman from Indiana, was found dead in 1992, and went unidentified until February of 2024. With forensic genetic genealogy and DNA testing, authorities identified the woman as Tabetha Ann Murlin, whose maiden name was Tabetha Ann Slain.

In January, searches revealed Mary Jane Doe’s father as Robert Bowers and her mother as Darlene Beasley, who died in 2013. Two aunts were also identified: Angelina Privitt (Cooper) and Norma Slain, who adopted Tabetha. Privitt (Cooper) also provided a marriage license between Tabetha and Jerry Murlin, who married on August 8, 1987.

On Jan. 22, Chris Meihls, chief deputy coroner with the Allen County Coroner’s office, met with Bowers, who volunteered a DNA sample through a cheek swab. Bowers said he last saw Tabetha in 1988, as she was leaving for Tennessee with her boyfriend, Travis.

On. Feb. 2, authorities met with the husband, Jerry, who last saw Tabetha in 1989. After leaving her, Jerry lived with his parents in New Haven. Tabetha visited the property in November of 1989 and she was removed by Jerry’s father, records show. Jerry said a divorce was never filed, and he never reported her missing, according to authorities.

When did Tabetha Ann Murlin die?

According to a timeline provided by the Allen County coroner's office, Tabetha’s estimated date of death was late 1991 or early 1992. A construction worker found her body, badly decomposed, floating in eight to 12 inches of water in a basement on May 15, 1992. The house was at 3512 Reynold St. on the east side of Fort Wayne.

How did Tabetha Ann Murlin die?

As of Feb. 21, authorities had not released additional information about Murlin's cause and manner of death.

How long was Tabetha Ann Murlin classified as a Mary Jane Doe?

For nearly 32 years, Tabetha was considered a Mary Jane Doe. After she was found, she was buried in Lindenwood Cemetery on May 21, 1992. The medical and dental examinations to determine her identity and cause of death were inconclusive, and she was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as an unidentified decedent on June 29, 1992.

She wasn’t identified as Tabetha until Feb. 12, 2024.

Others are reading: Indianapolis killings in February 2024

How was Tabetha Ann Murlin identified?

In 2016, a case for Tabetha was created in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS), according to the coroner's office timeline. Her body was exhumed in March 2017, and forensic professionals completed an autopsy, dental examination and other tests.

A femur bone was then sent to the University of South Texas (UNT) Center for Human Identification for DNA testing, where DNA was recovered. In October of 2017, the DNA was entered into the Combined DNA Index System, CODIS, and the National DNA Index System.

Throughout 2019, facial reconstruction began and was eventually released to the media. However, the case was at a standstill until 2023, when Lisa Needler, co-founder of IGGnite DNA, contacted Meihls, offering their services for genealogy testing of the DNA retrieved by Indiana State Police.

By January 2024, Intermountain Forensics had completed the bioinformatics and sequencing, helping to identify Tabetha’s father, Bowers.

On Feb. 12, Indiana State Police revealed a strong likelihood that Bowers is Tabetha’s father. Statistically, 1 in 1,000,000 is a strong likelihood, and results showed Bowers as a 1 in 7,500,000 match.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Who was Tabetha Ann Murlin? Mary Jane Doe identified after 30 years