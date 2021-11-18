Fort Worth teen shot, killed over $700 video gaming system, games in deal gone wrong

A teen was shot and killed earlier this week in far north Fort Worth when he tried to run away from a person who became suspicious when the young man tried to sell him a gaming system and video games, Fort Worth police said Thursday.

The two had agreed to sell and purchase the system and games for $700, but the suspect noticed the system inside of the teen’s backpack was different than what they had discussed after he had already given the teen the money, police said.

At that point, the 19-year-old identified by authorities as Kenneth A. Johnson started running away with the system and money, but the suspect yelled at the teen to stop, pulled out a handgun, and fired two shots into the ground, Fort Worth police said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, told Fort Worth police he fired additional shots toward the 19-year-old when the teen did not stop running.

The teen was hit at least one time, police said.

The suspect provided medical care to the 19-year-old as first responders arrived on the scene. A witness had called 911.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, police said Thursday.

Johnson died from a gunshot wound to his abdomen and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.

Johnson was pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m. Monday on a driveway in the 8500 block of Ranch Hand Trail in north Fort Worth, according to the website.

Johnson lived in the neighborhood where he was shot and killed, according to the medical examiner’s records.

Police responded to the shooting call at about 12:15 p.m. Monday.

A man with a gunshot wound was found lying in the driveway of a residence on Ranch Hand Trail, according to a police report. That man was later identified as Kenneth Johnson.

On Monday, police said all parties involved in the investigation were cooperating with authorities.