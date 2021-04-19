Fort Worth 3-year-old who died in accidental shooting identified

Nichole Manna


The 3-year-old girl who died in an accidental shooting at a Fort Worth park on Sunday has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as Lauryn Koleen Barrett.

The shooting happened at Oakland Lake Park, 1700 Lake Shore Drive, at around 3 p.m. Sunday. Fort Worth police officers found the girl with a gunshot wound and took her to Cook Children’s Medical Center, where she died in the hospital emergency room.

Officer Daniel Segura said police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

A family member told Fox 4 that the girl found a gun in the side door of her family’s car and accidentally shot herself. Segura said that is under investigation.

Police don’t yet know if charges will be filed, he said.

Police on Sunday had said the girl was 4 years old, but the medical examiner’s office said she was 3.

