Fort Worth 7-Eleven owes nearly $21,000 in back wages to employees, Labor Department says

The company operating a 7-Eleven store in Fort Worth’s Upper West Side failed to pay employees for overtime worked and owes nearly $21,000 in back wages, the U.S. Department of Labor said Tuesday in a news release.

A Department of Labor investigation into the Gaston Group LLC, which operates the 7-Eleven located at 1401 W. 7th St., found the company didn’t pay 21 employees for all hours worked. Gaston Group also neglected to keep accurate records as stipulated by the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the release.

In addition to back wages, the company owes nearly $21,000 in liquidated damages and $14,000 in civil money penalties.

Employees who have questions about what constitutes hours worked should reach out to the U.S. Department of Labor, according to Wage and Hour District Director Jesus Valdez.

“Employees must be paid for all hours actually worked, not just those that an employer schedules them to work,” Valdez said in the release.

Workers who believe their employer owes them money for time worked can file a complaint through the U.S. Department of Labor website or call 1-866-487-9243.

