Fort Worth Airbnb party gang killing suspect found asleep in car with brother at park

One of three suspects in a fatal shooting in January in Fort Worth was arrested on Monday after he was found sleeping in a car at a park in White Settlement, police said.

Colin Williams, 17, was wanted in connection with an eruption of gunfire at a house party in which 18-year-old Daequon Macon was shot to death. Three other people were shot and survived.

The other suspects, Kevin Desdunes and Nicholas Gulley, are documented members of the street gang 300 Mafia OTMB, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District’s Attorney Office.

Desdunes and Gulley, both 22, have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity in the case.

Macon was slain on Jan. 16 at a birthday party at a house in the 4200 block of Glen Abbey Drive, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

A woman told police that she and Macon were celebrating her birthday at a nightclub when they ran into Desdunes and another man with him, according to an affidavit supporting Desdunes’ arrest. Desdunes is known as “Killa.”

The woman and Desdunes have known each another for about five years, she told police, adding that she later invited him to the house for a party and within “20 seconds” of his arrival, she heard gunshots.

When police interviewed Desdunes, who was found at a hospital later in the morning of the homicide with a gunshot wound to the head, he denied being inside the house at the time of the shooting and told an officer that he was at the house for under five minutes and had left out of boredom. He told police that as he and his friends were leaving the party, they heard gunshots and that shots were being fired at their vehicle, according to the affidavit.

A White Settlement police officer patrolling the park Monday in the 8900 block of Gibbs Drive saw the parked car. The department released a dashboard camera recording of the arrests.

While shining his flashlight inside the car about 1 a.m., the officer saw guns and drugs in plain view, police said. Illicit drugs and two handguns were recovered, police said. One of the guns had been reported stolen.

Williams’ brother, Dion Williams, 18, also was in the car and was arrested.