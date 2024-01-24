Fort Worth-area basketball roundup: Which schools secured Tuesday night victories?

Fort Worth-area basketball teams faced off on Tuesday night, and plenty of squads had opportunities to make an impact on district standings.

Here is a roundup of some of the top girls and boys basketball games in the area.

Boys basketball

Colleyville Heritage vs. Argyle

Colleyville Heritage (21-5, 6-2 District 7-5A) boys’ basketball defeated Argyle (23-4, 6-2) 42-41 in overtime following a hardfought performance from both teams. The Argyle Eagles entered the contest as the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches No. 10 ranked boys team in Class 5A.

Argyle took a 1-point lead into the half, Heritage tied the game up at the end of the third quarter. Both teams put up eight points in the fourth as the game went into overtime. The Argyle Eagles, facing a 1-point deficit, had a shot to win the game but missed.

With the win, Colleyville Heritage boys’ basketball debuted at No. 3 in the Fort Worth-area Class 5A rankings. The Argyle Eagles are right behind the Panthers as the area’s No. 4 ranked team.

North Crowley vs. Fort Worth Paschal

North Crowley, the No. 1 ranked Class 6A boys basketball team in the Fort Worth-area, dominantly defeated Fort Worth Paschal 84-33 to improve to 8-0 in District 3-6A play.

North Crowley (24-3, 8-0) has outscored its opponents by 20 or more points in five consecutive games. In the 2023 postseason, North Crowley lost to Lake Highlands in the Regional Semifinal. Will the Panthers build enough momentum in the 2024 season to make a run to state?

Ahead of the game, North Crowley head coach Tommy Brakel was announced as one of the McDonald’s All-American head coaches. Brakel will coach the West team alongside his assistants, James Mathe and Ethan Anderson.

Burleson Centennial vs. Mansfield Timberview

The Burleson Centennial Spartans (10-17, 5-6 District 8-5A) entered Tuesday’s contest against Mansfield Timberview with a 4-6 district record. As a heavy underdog, the Spartans upset Timberview (22-7, 9-2), the TABC’s No. 12 ranked Class 5A boys team.

It was a much needed with for Centennial, a team that is battling for playoff for a playoff spot with Arlington Seguin (16-12, 5-6). Abram Hicks, a junior guard, did a little bit of everything for the Spartans, posting 18 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Girls basketball

Colleyville Heritage vs. Argyle

Argyle (27-4, 9-1) entered the game ranked No. 5 by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. An unranked Colleyville Heritage (18-9, 8-2) squad pulled off a 45-39 upset behind 34 points from Journee Hampton.

Hampton, a sophomore guard, scored 76% of her team’s points in the contest. With the win, the Panthers made a strong debut at No. 3 in the girls’ basketball Class 5A Fort Worth-area rankings.

Southlake Carroll vs. Keller

The Southlake Carroll Dragons (24-5, 8-0) are thriving in District 4-6A, and are undefeated in district play. Carroll picked up its fifth consecutive win with a 45-34 victory over Keller (14-10, 5-3).

The Dragons are led by the Jordan sisters: Gianna, Milania, Natalia and Nadia. The four combined for 38 points to defeat the Indians.

In the 2023 season, Southlake Carroll was defeated by Coppell in the Regional Semifinal. Now, the Dragons are ranked No. 2 in the Fort Worth-area and No. 19 in the TABC Class 6A rankings. Is a deep playoff run in store?

Mansfield Timberview vs. Burleson Centennial

Mansfield Timberview (31-1, 13-0) defeated Burleson Centennial (21-9, 8-4) 80-35 to solidify its No. 1 spot in the Fort Worth-area Class 5A rankings. The Centennial Spartans (21-9, 8-4) have had a solid season but were no match for the Wolves, the No. 1 Class 5A girls team in Texas.

Timberview has won a whopping 28 games in a row following a 66-58 loss to Clark in the fourth game of the 2023-2024 season. The Wolves have won their last six contests by 30 or more points. Next up, they’ll face Midlothian Heritage (22-9, 9-3) on Friday.