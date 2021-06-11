Fort Worth area lawmakers to meet with VP Kamala Harris after killing election bill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eleanor Dearman
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Three Tarrant County Democrats are among a group of state lawmakers meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris next week following a walkout that killed a Texas election bill.

Senate Bill 7 was criticized by opponents who say it would have made it harder for Texans to vote. Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives received national attention in May when they utilized a walkout to break quorum and kill the legislation.

Some of those lawmakers and their Senate colleagues are scheduled to meet with Harris on Wednesday at the White House.

The Office of the Vice President announced the meeting Thursday afternoon. The names of the lawmakers weren’t included in the announcement, but the House Democratic Caucus tweeted out who’d be in attendance. Among the 10 legislators are Rep. Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, Rep. Nicole Collier of Fort Worth and Sen. Beverly Powell of Burleson.

“As state senators and representatives, we will continue to fight with every tool we have against discriminatory legislation that will make it harder for all Texans to vote, and that will create even more barriers to access for voters in marginalized communities,” Turner, chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, and Texas Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Carol Alvarado said in a joint statement. “It is imperative that the U.S. Congress does the same.”

The final version of Senate Bill 7, as signed off on by Republican members of a committee tasked with negotiating a compromise version of the bill, would have banned 24-hour and drive-thru voting, offered protections for partisan poll watchers and created election-related criminal offenses.

Supporters of the legislation said it was needed to promote election integrity, but opponents argued it would suppress voters, including Black and Hispanic voters and voters with disabilities.

The bill passed out of the Senate after an overnight debate but was blocked in the House when Democrats broke quorum. Gov. Greg Abbott has said he’ll call lawmakers back for a special session to address election legislation.

Other lawmakers joining the Tarrant County officials are Rep. Rafael Anchía of Dallas, Rep. Jessica González of Dallas, Rep. Gina Hinojosa of Austin, Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio, Rep. Senfronia Thompson of Houston, Sen. Royce West of Dallas and Alvarado of Houston.

Texas Democrats have urged Congress to pass HR 1, the For the People Act, in recent days. The wide-ranging legislation meant to expand voter access has passed the U.S. House but is expected to have an uphill climb in the Senate.

“In our meeting with Vice President Harris, we intend to thank her and President Biden for speaking out against vote suppression legislation and for supporting efforts to protect voting rights across the country,” Turner and Alvarado said. “We also intend to underscore the importance of passing HR 1 and other critical reforms, and urge those in power to take action as soon as possible — for the sake of all Texans and all Americans.”

Recommended Stories

  • Shelby sides against Trump in Alabama Senate race

    The retiring incumbent declined to back Roy Moore against former Sen. Doug Jones, helping the Democrat defeat the embattled GOP nominee in bright-red Alabama.

  • Teen Couple Joked About Dad’s Killing: ‘Day 3 After Murdering Someone’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Screenshot/CBS 8A 16-year-old and her 18-year-old boyfriend allegedly stabbed her father to death in April and made vlogs in the aftermath, according to cellphone video presented to a Nevada grand jury this week.“Welcome back to our YouTube channel… Day 3 after murdering somebody…” Aaron Guerrero says to the camera in one clip, CBS 8 News Now reports.“Whoa, don’t put that on camera,” replies Sierra Halseth, laughing. The two appear to be lying in a tent.“It

  • Fort Worth siblings were killers a month apart, police say as both charged with murder

    A brother and sister have been arrested in connection with two separate homicides.

  • We've Been Telling the Alamo Story Wrong for Nearly 200 Years. Now It's Time to Correct the Record

    So much of what we “know” about the battle at the Alamo is provably wrong

  • "She's An Icon" - Ziwe On Vice President Kamala Harris

    Ziwe voiced Kamala Harris on Showtime's "Our Cartoon President" and she would love to interview the Vice President for her show "Ziwe." #Colbert #Showtime #Ziwe

  • On Marina’s New Album, a Pop Star Gets Real (But Makes It Dancy)

    With “Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land,” out on June 11, Marina asks us how we can better ourselves as human beings. She also creates some really good uptempo beats.

  • Man found dead outside apartments in Fort Worth either was shot or fell, police say

    In a separate shooting Thursday afternoon, a man was injured at an apartment complex on Las Vegas Trail.

  • Teen captured on video with boyfriend allegedly laughing about murdering her father is the daughter of a former state senator

    Elizabeth Halseth, who served as a Republican, was the youngest woman ever elected to the Nevada legislature in 2010 at age 27.

  • S.Korea's Moon heads for G7 summit overshadowed by China

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in was set to depart Friday for the Group of Seven summit in Britain where talk of countering China could overshadow Seoul's efforts to be seen as a bigger player on issues such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. South Korea is one of several guest nations invited to the G7 meeting as the rich democracies try to show the world they can still act in concert to tackle major crises by donating hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries and pledging to slow climate change. "We will show our leadership at the G7 in formulating joint responses to pressing global challenges including health issues and climate change," a senior presidential official told reporters.

  • Trump DOJ seized data from House Democrats in leaks probe

    The Justice Department under former President Donald Trump seized data from the accounts of at least two members of the House Intelligence Committee in 2018 as part of an aggressive crackdown on leaks related to the Russia investigation and other national security matters, according to a committee official and two people familiar with the investigation. Prosecutors from Trump’s Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for the data, according to the people, who were granted anonymity to discuss the secret seizures first reported by The New York Times. The records of at least twelve people connected to the intelligence panel were eventually shared, including Chairman Adam Schiff, who was then the top Democrat on the committee.

  • Mom Recalls Horror of Unknowingly Sleeping Beside Murdered 6-Year-Old Daughter

    via YouTube/KRQENearly three years after finding her 6-year-old daughter raped and murdered in her bed, Stephanie Romeo recalled the harrowing moments that led up to her realization her daughter was gone.Testifying during the first day of trial against the man accused of the August 2018 killing, Romeo said she had no idea anything was amiss at first, according to the Albuquerque Journal. She climbed right into bed at her suburban Albuquerque home after coming home late from work and slept beside

  • Japan says ties with Taiwan are only unofficial

    Japan's relations with Taiwan are nongovernmental and practical and are based on Tokyo's recognition of China as the sole legitimate government, a top Japanese official said Friday, following Beijing's protest over a recent reference to the island as a country. As China flexes its muscle in the Taiwan Strait and the Asia-Pacific region, the issue of Taiwan is a sensitive topic, especially as Japan, the United States and other democracies develop closer ties with the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as a renegade territory to be united by force if necessary. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news conference Friday that “Japan's position is to maintain working relations with Taiwan at the nongovernment level,” in line with the 1972 Japan-China Communique, when Tokyo switched the diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China.

  • Trump’s Loyal, ‘Low Profile’ Money Man Could Bring Him Down

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via GettyWhen leaders of The Trump Organization would prepare important documents like asset evaluations or taxes, there were usually only two people in the room: Donald Trump and chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.To this point, prosecutors are still searching for ways to flip Weisselberg against his boss. And Trump is Trump. But according to a source with direct knowledge of the company’s inner workings, the man who brought the original docum

  • Lindsay Graham says Trump would be president if the Wuhan lab-leak theory were true

    Former administration largely pushed controversial hypothesis during early days of outbreak

  • 3 people died in a shooting at a Florida Publix, police say

    The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the gunman was among the dead following the shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Florida.

  • Economist awarded medal of freedom by Trump says low wage employees ‘aren’t worth $15’

    Former Reagan adviser under fire for comments, with one critic tweeting: ‘Honestly speaking, Art Laffer isn't worth $15 an hour’

  • How much protection you get from one shot of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Moderna vaccines, according to the best available data

    One dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines appears at least 80% effective against symptomatic COVID-19. For AstraZeneca, one shot is 70% effective.

  • First pictures of Chinese rover and lander on surface of Mars released

    The dusty, rocky Martian surface and a Chinese rover and lander bearing small national flags were seen in photos released on Friday that the rover took on the red planet. The four pictures released by the China National Space Administration also show the upper stage of the Zhurong rover and the view from the rover before it rolled off its platform. Zhurong placed a remote camera about 10 metres from the landing platform, then withdrew to take a group portrait, the CNSA said. China landed the Tia

  • Heart inflammation in young men higher than expected after Pfizer, Moderna vaccines -U.S. CDC

    (Reuters) -A higher-than-expected number of young men have experienced heart inflammation after their second dose of the mRNA COVID-19 shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, according to data from two vaccine safety monitoring systems, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday. The CDC and other health regulators have been investigating heart inflammation cases after Israel’s Health Ministry reported that it had found a likely link to the condition in young men who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The agency said it is still assessing the risk from the condition and has not yet concluded that there was a causal relationship between the vaccines and cases of myocarditis or pericarditis.

  • Teens protest ‘sexist’ dress code policy at high school

    ‘Teach boys to focus, not girls to cover up’, say teenagers after principal calls assembly ‘regarding too much midriff’