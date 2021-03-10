Fort Worth-area school districts make difficult mask decisions after Abbott lifts order

1 / 5

Fort Worth-area school districts make difficult mask decisions after Abbott lifts order

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kaley Johnson
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Texas school leaders found themselves once again at the center of a COVID-19 safety debate after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mask mandate, but allowed districts to modify their mask policies as they saw fit.

In his announcement on March 2, Abbott said schools may take their lead from the Texas Education Agency. Two days later, the TEA issued an 11-page update on COVID-19 safety guidance, in which it recommended districts continue to enforce masks on campus based on Centers for Disease Control guidelines. However, the TEA updated its guidelines and specified that districts could modify or eliminate mask-related requirements as they saw fit.

Chelsea Baldwin, deputy executive director of the United Educators Association, said the TEA “was not very clear about if they could enforce masks or not.”

The resulting polices resemble the mash-up of virtual versus in-person procedures that districts put into place last year. In Dallas-Fort Worth, districts’ updated mask policies varied widely. Neighboring school districts passed opposing policies, some districts modified their procedures and others pushed off the decision entirely until after spring break.

“It’s bad policy,” said Zeph Capo, president of the Texas chapter of the American Federation of Teachers. “It’s bad public and health policy to leave it up to individual districts or to leave it up to individuals at all.”

Many districts, such as Birdville and Weatherford, tried to base their decisions off of what the community wanted.

However, Capo said public health decisions should not made this way.

“It just then puts the onus back on local school members, who unfortunately are much closer to the emotional side of this argument,” he said. “And they are stuck having to make very tough and hard decisions based on majority will.”

In a news release from Cook Children’s Medical Center, Dr. Marc Mazade, medical director of Infection Prevention and Control, recommended schools in Tarrant County and nearby districts continue to require masks for students and teachers.

“As most people are now aware, more highly transmissible and even some vaccine-resistant COVID-19 strains are gaining a foothold,” Mazade said in the news release. “Now is not the time to relax. Rather it is the time for even more vigilance.”

Cook Children’s recommends that parents continue their family’s prevention methods like masking and social distancing until children are able to be vaccinated against COVID-19, which could happen later this year.

Abbott’s order, and most districts’ subsequent decisions, take effect Wednesday.

Mask changes in school districts

The Birdville school board voted Monday night to continue to require masks for teachers and students except for students from pre-K to third grade. The change was based on the TEA’s updated guideline that recommended students younger than 10 years old may not need to wear a mask.

At Monday’s meeting, Communications Officer Mark Thomas read a handful of the 74 public comments the board received about the mask-wearing requirement. Overall, 56 people wanted the mask requirement to remain in place, five asked that it be modified and 13 said masks should be eliminated. The board’s resulting decision was based on TEA and CDC guidelines and those public comments, Thomas said.

It was just that minor tweak to allow the youngest children in the classroom not to wear a mask,” he said. “There are times where they are still required to wear a mask, like when they’re out in the hallway.”

Other districts did away with the mask requirement entirely.

In a 4-3 vote, Weatherford’s school board voted down a recommendation Monday night to continue to require masks for students and teachers. In a news release about the board’s vote, the district cited survey data it received from the community. Out of 2,940 responses from parents, 58.9% said they were in favor of lifting the mask requirement. In a survey to staff, 60.4% of the 902 responses were also in favor of eliminating mask enforcement.

The district used that data — along with public comments and COVID-19 case trends — to make their decision, school board president Mike Guest said in the release.

“We hope this decision brings some degree of normalcy back to the classroom,” he said in the statement. “This decision gives parents and staff the right to do what they feel is best for their families.”

Neighboring district Aledo had the opposite approach. The requirement for teachers and students to wear a mask will remain unchanged due to TEA and CDC guidelines. In a letter to parents and teachers, Superintendent Susan Bohn explained the lack of vaccinations for teachers was one of the reasons the district decided to continue using face coverings.

“Some of our teachers and staff have become very ill and required long hospital stays due to this disease,” Bohn said in the letter. “We care about the health and well-being of our teachers, staff and students, and we cannot serve our students and keep our schools open if they are not healthy.”

Arlington, Fort Worth, Crowley, Colleyville, Cedar Hill and Burleson school districts will also continue to require masks. Granbury decided to wait until after spring break to meet about the mask requirement.

Burleson released a detailed statement about the decision on the district website.

The Burleson Public Health Authority told Burleson district leadership the number of positive cases and close contact identifications would change drastically if students and staff did not wear masks, the statement said. In schools without face coverings, a COVID-19 positive student could cause four to six other students in each class to quarantine and switch to virtual instruction. If the unmasked, positive student sneezed or coughed, the entire class might have to quarantine.

“So we ask, which of the two alternatives reduces the risk of students missing out: wearing face coverings, or not?” the statement said. “As we have worked with the Health Authority and obtained a clear picture of a consequence apparently not thought through by TEA, we have come to realize that opting out of TEA’s face-covering requirement elevates the risk of students missing out on this Spring’s events.”

Parents and teachers weigh in

As district policies differed, so did the opinions of parents and teachers at those schools.

Some teachers in the UEA support the mask elimination, while a slight majority want mask requirements to remain in place, Baldwin said.

“Our stance is we want schools to be open, and we want people to be working,” Baldwin said. “And we need to do whatever it takes for that to happen. And masks are definitely one way to do that.”

Teachers who oppose mask requirements want the freedom to choose if they wear one or not. But others are worried about getting sick or spreading the virus on to others.

“The ones who want masks want to protect the ones around them and protect themselves,” she said. “Because if they can’t work, they can’t provide for their loved ones as well.”

Many parents expressed similar arguments on both sides.

Lara, a parent of four children at Morgan Mill ISD, said she supported Weatherford’s decision to eliminate mask requirements, and she hopes her district — which is next-door to Weatherford’s — does the same. She believes mask-wearing should be left up to parents to decide what is best for their family. Lara asked that her last name not be used out of fear that her children would be retaliated against for her opinion.

“(Parents) are best suited to make the decision for their family based on their family’s health and immune system,” she said.

Morgan Mill, which has about 111 students, was on spring break on March 9 and will decide what to do about the mask requirement on March 17. If the district does not eliminate the requirement, Lara wants to move her children to Weatherford ISD. She said her children have had rashes or headaches from wearing the masks.

“I worry about the long-term effects of masks, especially in younger children who are developing speech and language,” she said.

Other parents worry that if masks are not required, their children — and the community — will suffer.

Amy Beerwinkle, mother of three children at Weatherford ISD, said she was not surprised by the district’s decision, but she was disappointed.

“I’m sure in the board’s minds, they’re doing what the public wanted,” she said. “But the school board needs to have a broader view of things than doing what is politically popular at the time, and this is one of them.”

She hoped that the district would wait until teachers were vaccinated to remove masks. Instead, she said, the board rushed to undo the mask requirement when the district only had to endure it for a few more months.

Recommended Stories

  • The Governor’s Gambit: Trading Vaccines for School Reopenings Mostly Worked for DeWine, But There Are Holdouts

    Gov. Mike DeWine’s strategy to reopen Ohio’s schools by offering teachers and other staff early vaccines in return for going back to class has largely succeeded. With enough schools reopening by March 1 so that more than 90 percent of Ohio’s students can attend in-person class at least part-time, DeWine seems to have hit a […]

  • Lake: We Were About to Face Something Big. We Were Totally Unprepared — A Year Later, Looking Back at 10 Days in the Epicenter of the COVID-19 Education Crisis

    Living in Seattle, we were the epicenter of not only the first coronavirus hotspot in the United States, but the first school closures. As an education researcher and longtime observer of school systems, I could not have predicted the speed or scope of the educational crisis we were about to face, but one year ago, […]

  • Analysis: Mentors, Team Teaching, 7-Week Class Cycles 12 Months a Year — Some School Innovations in Staffing and Scheduling During COVID-19

    An Arkansas school district has one teacher leading instruction for several classes while others support children in small groups. A suburban Cleveland elementary school teamed up teachers and restructured its school day to expand staff planning time. A St. Louis charter school is making sure every educator also serves as an education navigator or coach […]

  • Lawsuit challenges new admissions policy at elite Va. school

    A conservative legal group sued a northern Virginia school district Wednesday, alleging that its efforts to draw more Black and Hispanic students to a selective public high school end up discriminating against Asian Americans. The Pacific Legal Foundation's lawsuit against the Fairfax County school board was prompted by the school system's decision to overhaul the admissions process at the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. The student body is 70% Asian American, with minuscule numbers of Black and Hispanic students.

  • One killed as police clash with students protesting over fees at S.Africa's Wits university

    One person was killed on Wednesday after police fired rubber bullets to disperse a group of protesters at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) in Johannesburg, police and a student leader said. The students are demanding that those who owe the university up to 150,000 rand ($9,850) in fees still be allowed to register for the new academic year. The cost of university education, prohibitive for many Black students, has become a symbol of the inequalities that endure in South Africa more than two decades after the end of apartheid.

  • University of South Alabama Professors on Leave Over Picture With Noose and Whip at Halloween: ‘This Attempt at Humor Clearly Failed’

    Three professors at the University of South Alabama are facing heat for what increasingly appears to be something a disturbing segment of American educators enjoy practicing: racism.

  • Will Kids Go Back to School In the Fall? Here’s What Experts Think and What It May Look Li

    One year after the COVID-19 pandemic came to America, some students are still attending virtual school. We spoke with experts to learn when kids might return to the classroom and what it could look like.

  • Colleges are closing permanently and displacing thousands of students. Student athletes say they were caught 'completely off guard' when it happened to them.

    One expert said the COVID-19 pandemic put strain on higher education institutions that were already struggling, and forced some to close permanently.

  • Texans scramble to get vaccinated after Republican governor says no more masks

    Greg Abbott says state can ‘open 100%’ without masks – but millions remain unvaccinated and navigating the state’s vaccine bureaucracy is fraught A vaccination clinic in New Braunfels. Governor Abbott’s order to lift mask mandates fueled condemnation from Democratic leaders across the state. Photograph: Mikala Compton/AP In Houston, a long line of cars wraps around a cluster of white tents in the parking lot of NRG Stadium – a Texas-sized vaccination hub. Texans roll up to the drive-through, hang an arm out of the window to get their shot, and leave as if the vaccination site were one of many fast-food restaurants sprawled across the state. Men and women in army green and face shields direct traffic, scan QR codes and administer shots containing the ticket to a renewed social life and some peace of mind. That reassurance could not come too soon for Texans, since the statewide mask mandate has now officially been lifted, leaving millions of those still unvaccinated more vulnerable to an infectious disease that has killed 527,000 people in the US, including more than 45,000 in Texas. On 2 March, the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, announced the statewide mask mandate implemented over the summer would suddenly cease to exist as of Wednesday. At first glance, one might see the announcement as the light at the end of the tunnel. But upon further examination, it seems Texas is jumping the gun. According to the Texas health department, the number of those fully vaccinated in the state currently stands at 2,463,005 – about 16% of Texas’s near 15 million over-18 population. Texas currently ranks 38th in the nation for total administered vaccinations. Announcing the end of the mask mandate, Abbott said last week: “It is now time to open Texas 100%. So today, I am issuing a new executive order that rescinds most of the earlier executive orders: effective next Wednesday, all businesses of any kind are allowed to open 100%. Also, I am ending the statewide mask mandate.” The announcement fueled condemnation from Democratic leaders across the state. Some argued Abbott’s order was a distraction from the state’s failure to keep its energy grid powered during a brutal winter storm that left millions without electricity, heat and water for days. The Harris county judge, Lina Hidalgo, said of Abbott’s move: “At best, this is wishful thinking, that Covid is somehow less dangerous than it was yesterday. At worst, it is a cynical attempt to distract Texans from the failures of state oversight of our power grid.” She was referring to the deadly Arctic-temperature storms that hit the state with little warning last month and caused mass power outages and suffering. Hidalgo urged constituents to continue wearing a mask and practice social distancing until more people are vaccinated. Soon after his announcement in Lubbock, Abbott spuriously blamed Joe Biden’s administration for allowing the entry of Covid-19 positive “illegal immigrants” into the US. The former San Antonio mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro expressed outrage that the governor was already planning on making undocumented migrants a scapegoat for any surge in Covid cases. He said: “You have a governor who basically is trying to pass off the blame to undocumented immigrants when we see the numbers start to go up here because of his terrible policy decisions … there’s no basis whatsoever to suggest that immigrants are spreading Covid-19 in Texas. There is evidence to suggest that the decision the governor made to kill the mask mandate and also to open up business to 100% will cause a lot more spread of coronavirus in Texas.” Castro is a frequent customer of Halcyon, an eclectic coffee shop and lounge on San Antonio’s pedestrian-only River Walk area. On Twitter, he applauded the establishment’s sign on the door that read: “Despite the recent ordinance, we as a business have decided to still require masks when not seated at the table. Thank you for your understanding and for helping us keep our staff and patrons safe.” When I go shopping, most people aren’t wearing masks. They see other non mask-wearers and they will high-five each other Angelica Guerra Wells Kristopher Strompl, one of Halcyon’s managers, says it is too soon for the mask mandate to be lifted. “The only reason [Covid] case numbers were down was because of the storm,” Strompl said. “We will continue to wear a mask. It’s an extra layer of protection.” Before the lifting of the mask mandate, Strompl said some patrons had been less than respectful of Halcyon’s mask policy. He said he expects more cases like this once the mask order is lifted. “It was the equivalent of a child throwing a temper tantrum,” Strompl said, recounting the time his team had to threaten to call the police before the customer eventually left on their own. In Houston, Picos Mexican restaurant has dealt with even harsher reactions from customers refusing to wear a mask. Some customers even threatened to report staff to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice). The restaurant’s co-owner, Arnoldo Richards, told CNN: “This gentleman just said I should not be going against the governor of Texas and we should respect his mandate on lifting the ban. If not, he could send immigration to come and check our green cards. And I thought that was highly racist. I thought it was inappropriate. And had it not been a Mexican restaurant, he might not have said anything or referred to checking our green cards.” Angelica Guerra Wells lives in New Braunfels, a town just outside of San Antonio. She describes her town as “very conservative”. “The norm here already is that when I go grocery shopping, most people aren’t wearing masks,” Guerra Wells said. “They see other non mask-wearers and they will high-five each other. I’m trying to buy bananas and they’re high-fiving and talking over the food. This is ridiculous.” Throughout the pandemic, Guerra Wells went into her office every day. She just recently quit, citing her company’s dangerous Covid policies as part of her decision to look for a new job. “I had to go into the office every single day. Everyone did. How they handled the [pandemic] is kind of the reason I left. They tried to implement stuff about keeping distance, checking temperatures, not allowing people into the office, but none of it was actually enforced,” Guerra Wells said. “It felt like they were putting on a show that they were going to be following these policies.” Governor Greg Abbott last week at an event to announce he is rescinding the mask mandate. Photograph: Justin Rex/AP Guerra Wells and her husband live in a one-bedroom apartment. When he contracted Covid, she said her employers told her she should come in if she felt fine and tested negative, despite the possibility of transmitting the virus to other co-workers. “I had one employee whose wife and daughter caught Covid. He didn’t catch it but soon after, his brother caught [it] and died,” Guerra Wells said. “Today is my new company’s one-year anniversary of working from home. I feel like they’re taking people’s safety into consideration a lot more.” Guerra Wells is now fully vaccinated. Her health conditions pushed her near the top of the list, but she said she still feels guilty that she had vaccine access while others who need it don’t. “I am hopeful that we’ll get back to some sort of normalcy, but I think it needs to happen first with better access to vaccinations. These 90-year-olds can’t get vaccinations because they’re not quick enough on the computer. It’s really hard to get through on the phone lines. I had to wait four hours just to talk to someone and then get hung up on,” she said. She added: “I’m hearing far too often from pharmacy techs that they’re having to throw away vaccines at the end of the day, or scrambling to call their friends to come take one.” In many parts of Texas, vaccination appointments are being offered on a first-come, first-serve basis to those who fall in either category 1a or 1b, as defined by the state health department. But even those in neither category are securing appointments, since there is no process to verify whether someone has an underlying health condition or works in a school or care facility. Eunice Lee is a student pharmacist in San Antonio. She believes the faulty vaccine rollout process in the state, combined with the mask mandate order being lifted, will cause a spike in Covid cases. “When [Abbott] made the announcement that he was getting rid of the mask mandate, only 6-7% of Texans had been vaccinated. It came out of the blue, especially after we had the winter snowstorm. A lot of people were still displaced from that. A lot of people still didn’t have food or water and weren’t even living at home,” Lee said. “As healthcare workers, a lot of people were shocked and angry.” Lee and her family were personally affected by the winter storm, like millions of other Texans. “I had a family member who was supposed to get their vaccine during that week of the storm, and because that pharmacy didn’t have electricity, we had to unfortunately miss that appointment. I can imagine how many more people were in my grandma’s situation who missed their vaccine,” Lee said. “That wiped a week’s worth of people who could’ve been vaccinated. That probably hurt our numbers even more.” Many young people are assisting older relatives with booking their vaccine appointments, because navigating the website of a county or pharmacy chain can be daunting to those elderly and most in need. Digital literacy is often the key to successfully acquiring a vaccine. So when a spot opens up, the fastest person will win – regardless of how great another person’s health risks are. Lee was eventually able to secure a vaccine appointment for her grandmother, but said she had to stay up “night after night” to snag one, despite working in a pharmacy. “Since I can use the computer easily, I would go to all the different companies’ websites and open up all the tabs, like a weird ritual every day. If I wasn’t able to drive across town, she would not have had that appointment. She doesn’t know the roads as well,” Lee said. Lee has been relying on “intel” from her other pharmacist friends to find out when new shipments of vaccines are expected to arrive and when websites would be updated. She shares any information she knows with patients, but says those that are older are often uncomfortable with driving too far and to unfamiliar places to get their vaccines. “It’s disappointing and frustrating personally for me and my family, but also for others around me who are in the same situation,” Lee said. “We have the manpower to vaccinate all of these people, but we need to get [vaccines] into the local and community pharmacies like we do for flu shots. Hopefully, we can get a majority of the population vaccinated, but this rollout process is hindering us at this point. “It makes me feel like the governor isn’t looking out for his constituents. To me, it’s just bizarre. Masks are only going to help if the majority of people are wearing them.”

  • ‘End the drama’ over COVID-19 in schools, SC board member says. Others urge caution

    A Greenville County school board member says keeping students in masks and socially distant is acting on “irrational fear,” though health experts say precautions are still needed against COVID-19.

  • ‘Misguided and unsound’: States call on new Education Secretary to stop protecting student loan servicers

    Eleven state financial regulators are calling on Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to rescind Trump-era regulations that they say are insulating student loan servicers from more oversight.

  • Some still mask up despite end of Texas rules

    Texas' coronavirus restrictions are officially over. Restaurants in Texas were allowed to fully open starting Wednesday and a statewide mask mandate was shelved. But some aren't giving them up yet. (March 10)

  • Mask Mandate Up in Flames for Texas Man Supporting 'Freedom of Choice'

    Some Texans embraced the end of the state’s mask mandate, which was officially lifted on Wednesday, March 10.Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on March 2 that he was lifting the mandate and allowing “everything” in the state to open at full capacity.McAllen resident Joacim Hernandez marked the occasion on Wednesday by throwing a mask on a grill and setting it ablaze.“I support businesses’ right to require a mask and each person’s right to keep wearing one,” Hernandez told Storyful. “I also support individuals celebrating their freedom to not wear a mask where allowed by those establishments. Freedom of choice is what is to be celebrated,” he said.School boards, courts, college campuses, and other facilities can still require people to wear masks, local media reported. Businesses can limit capacity or require masks “at their own discretion,” according to Abbott’s announcement.Hernandez told Storyful he will comply with businesses that uphold the mask mandate, but said he will not wear a mask when it’s not required. Credit: Joacim Hernandez via Storyful

  • Halo Life just got an ASTM certification for its face masks—grab 'em while you can

    On sale at Amazon, Halo's water-resistant mask comes in four different sizes for a perfect fit.

  • U.S. averages 50,000 new COVID-19 cases per day for first time since October

    Data: JHU; Chart: Axios VisualsThe U.S. is averaging fewer than 50,000 new coronavirus cases per day for the first time in over five months.Why it matters: The downward trend comes after reaching a high in January and amid the U.S. vaccination campaign, but health officials warn people to remain vigilant about social distancing and masking.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The U.S. seven-day average peaked at nearly 250,000 cases per day in January but has steadily declined since to the current average of 49,908 cases per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. U.S. hospitalizations have dropped to 42,262, according to the New York Times, declining 33% over the past two weeks.Deaths in the country decreased 20% in the past two weeks, dropping to about 1,650 deaths per day.For the record: The last time the U.S. was down to 50,000 new cases per day was in mid-October.The U.S. has confirmed a total of 29,099,393 cases since the pandemic started, per Johns Hopkins University.What they're saying: "All this is good news," said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a briefing Wednesday. But she emphasized that "our actions this week represent a first step, not our final destination."Walensky said the U.S. is at a "critical point in this pandemic and on the cusp of having enough vaccines to protect every adult" in the country."We ask for your patience in practicing prudent prevention measures for just a while longer," she added.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 2 Middle Tennessee State students arrested on theft and forgery charges, accused of stealing $114K from university

    Mohamed Gure and Mohamed Osman, both 22, allegedly submitted at least 85 false invoices for reimbursement at Middle Tennessee State University.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson trades rock 1st round

    How could potential trades for Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson change the first round of the 2021 NFL draft?

  • Florida’s Top Dem: Ron DeSantis Hid His COVID

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhile Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may have been the runner-up to former President Donald Trump in the recent CPAC straw poll, his chances of ever becoming president himself are not good, according to Florida’s top Democrat.“You know, he went MIA for three weeks in November claiming that he was working on some statewide plan. My take is that he probably had COVID and didn’t want to tell people when the vaccines first came to our state,” Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.Fried also spills the tea on DeSantis’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his real boss—Trump. “A lot of it was, he [DeSantis] was getting his nod from President Trump and wasn’t able to do anything without President Trump’s approval, and the same thing is happening here, because now President Trump is a resident. So I’m sure that [DeSantis] is consistently calling the president and I’m sure the president’s wealthy friends in the state of Florida are asking for the vaccines, and so they’re getting it delivered to them.”But Fried isn’t done truth-telling about DeSantis and how his vaccine rollout will burn down his presidential aspirations, after he allowed non-residents to claim coveted doses for themselves while Floridians went without. “He allowed for out-of-state people to come into the state. So we heard, you know, big donors and people on the boards of hospitals and nursing homes were flying into our state,” she tells Molly.Also in the episode, Peter Sagal of NPR’s beloved quiz show Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me! joins Molly to talk about the emotional life of politics and everything that isn’t on Twitter. Sagal feels passionately that when the aliens come down to Earth, they are going to not see much of a difference between left- and right-wing cable television rhetoric.Listen to Bonus Episodes of The New Abnormal Podcast“Differences that are obvious to us would not be to a Martian,” he says. “Looking at a camera and explaining to us very seriously and very sincerely why another group of people are terrible... They’re trying to get the audience to feel the same way about the opposite group of people, to feel indignant, to feel angry, to feel righteously upset about how awful these people are to feed that fuel. And what that says to me is that we’re more alike than we thought.”And then the crew brings on David Shor, who says his job is to “get Democrats elected” but his formal title is head of data science at Open Labs.Shor tells us how Democrats can win elections and the big problem with the 2020 election.“One of the big stories of this election is that those non-white conservatives started to vote more like white conservatives, that we started to see this ideological polarization that’s happened over the last four years,” he says. “This has been a long-term trend, 2018 was worse than 2016. I think it’s something that a lot of people ignored, that there were a lot of races where Democrats did substantially worse than [Hillary] Clinton among non-white voters, and it was impactful. The reason we lost the Florida Senate race, or the Georgia gubernatorial race, if we had done as well among non-white voters as Clinton did, we wouldn’t have lost those races. And in the same way, going to 2020, I think, you know, 2020 was worse than 2018. And if you look at some survey data, you get some hints as to why. We ended up asking after the election, we did a large post-election survey of Latinos and asked a battery of issue questions just to try to get at what was motivating some of these voters who switched over. I think the single largest predictor was attitudes toward crime, attitudes toward public safety, attitudes toward policing.”All of that plus Kyrsten Sinema’s Marie Antoinette imitation and the secret to getting that sought-after “NPR voice” on the latest The New Abnormal.Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Colorado District Uses High School Apprentices to Grow Its Own More Diverse Teacher Workforce

    Thalia Jones had always liked the idea of becoming an educator. But she wanted to make sure it would be the right fit. “I needed reassurance to know that I was going to be a good teacher, like [that] this was my calling, before I’m going to school paying for it and then it’s the […]

  • How to say ‘No’ to your adult child’s demands for money

    Deciding how much support to provide an adult child may be especially difficult today, when parents have historically higher hopes for closeness with their children than prior generations. To make things more confusing, the world that faces our grown children is very different from the one faced by us at a similar age. As a boomer growing up in the U.S., I was raised during a time of unprecedented growth and stability.