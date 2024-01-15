Fort Worth and Arlington adjust trash collection schedules due to road conditions

Here are the latest schedule changes for government services in Fort Worth, Arlington, Tarrant County and other municipalities.

Fort Worth trash collection

The city of Fort Worth said it is canceling trash collection on Monday and Tuesday because of weather.

“We want to keep crews safe, vehicles off the roads,” the city posted on social media.

The usual Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected next week, Jan. 22-23. The city says these households can place up to four additional bags next to carts for no additional charge to residents.

Services are expected to resume on Wednesday if road conditions improve.

Drop-Off Stations, Environmental Collection Center, and other city facilities will be closed on Monday, in observance of the MLK Jr. holiday and plan to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 16, with normal operating hours.

(La recolección de basura para el lunes 15 y martes 16 de enero se suspende debido a la precipitación nocturna. Las rutas se reanudarán la próxima semana, el 22 y 23 de enero, permitiendo bolsas adicionales al lado de los botes sin costo.)

Arlington trash collection/recycling

In Arlington, Republic Services has suspended residential trash and recycling collection for Monday. Any uncollected trash will be collected on the next regular service day Thursday, Jan. 18.

Recycling collection will be postponed until Monday, Jan. 22. Republic Services will continue to monitor weather and road conditions for Tuesday, Jan. 16. Please check the City of Arlington’s social media accounts for updates.

