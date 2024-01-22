This Fort Worth barbecue joint is getting attention for its porchetta

Brix Barbecue has only had a brick and mortar location since July 2023, but the Texas-style barbecue joint in Fort Worth is already getting attention from across the state.

The Near Southside restaurant was also one of eight new Texas barbecue restaurants in the lineup for the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest.

“Brix Barbecue is different from a lot of more classic barbecue joints in Texas as a whole, while we do have your classic brisket, ribs, sausage, we also have a lot of what I like to call barbecue-adjacent items,” Brix Barbecue owner Trevor Sales said.

Before the barbecue joint opened its Near Southside location, Brix Barbecue sold barbecue out of a trailer on South Main Street.

According to Sales, one unique Texas style barbecue and fan favorite dish is the Texas Porchetta. The porchetta is a pork belly lined with fresh herbs and spices tied up in twine and smoked for eight hours.

“It just melts in your mouth,” Sales said.

Brix Barbecue is open at 1012 S. Main St., Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.