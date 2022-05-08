Fort Worth bond measures to fix roads and parks lead in early voting

Voters seem poised to approve all of the $560 million bond package, according to early unofficial results on Saturday.

The largest bond package in Fort Worth’s history addresses Fort Worth’s explosive growth, north of Loop 820.

Residents living in those areas lobbied the city to include more funding for overburdened two lane country roads that can no longer keep up with the increase in traffic. The city included $48.9 million in the package to build or expand roads in far north Fort Worth.

Residents inside the Loop 820 pressed the city for more funding for parks and pools. One proposition includes $4.2 million for renovations at Forest Park Pool and an aquatics complex in Stop 6.

The five proposals were the most fiscally responsible way for the city to fund the projects, city manager David Cooke said in April. The bonds will not increase taxes.