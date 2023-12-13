Fort Worth burglary suspect shoots himself in head, dies after gunfire exchange with police

A Fort Worth business burglary suspect on Tuesday night shot himself in the head on a highway frontage road embankment after he and three officers exchanged gunfire, police said.

The suspect, a man whose name authorities did not release, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The suspect ran from officers investigating a burglar alarm call in the 700 block of North Beach Street. During the foot chase, the suspect fired a handgun multiple times at the officers, Fort Worth police said.

Three officers returned fire. It was not clear if their rounds struck the suspect.

The chase ended when the suspect fell on an embankment along the Highway 121 frontage road and shot himself in the head, police said.

The officers were not shot.

This shooting is under investigation by the Fort Worth Police Department Major Case Unit and Internal Affairs Unit. The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office will conduct a standard review.

Officers found a weapon at the scene, police said.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a crisis, call 988, the new, three-digit shortcut that will direct callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.