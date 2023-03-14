Fort Worth Chamber announces new entity to lead economic development efforts

The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce announced a new structure Tuesday that spins off the role of economic development to a new organization.

The Fort Worth Economic Development Partnership will be responsible for attracting business to the city. The partnership will be led by Robert Allen, the former deputy chief of staff to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Allen currently serves as the president and CEO of the Texas Economic Development Corp. based in Austin. The new partnership will emphasize recruitment efforts and business attraction, while the chamber will continue in its role of serving its membership.

Announcement of a new organizational structure comes one month after the the chamber CEO Brandom Gengelbach announced he was stepping down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.