Fort Worth Chicken Express shut down after inspectors find roaches throughout restaurant

Two Fort Worth restaurants were closed for serious health code violations after inspections conducted between July 31 and Aug. 12, according to city data from the compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Chicken Express on Bridgewood Drive and Chubby’s Burger Shack were both shut down by the city after inspectors said they found problems serious enough to warrant their closure.

Restaurants in Fort Worth are graded by demerits. The more demerits, the higher the score. Restaurants receiving more than 30 demerits are required to fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours, while a score of zero is perfect.

The Chicken Express at Bridgewood was shut down after inspectors found roaches crawling on the wall of the warewashing area, inside a bulk flour container, in the wheels of the trash and in bulk containers in the kitchen, according to the inspector’s notes. The restaurant had 18 demerits.

Chubby’s Burger Shack, which has a restaurant and lounge side of the business, only had three violations but was forced to close the restaurant portion due to poor ventilation. Other than the issue with ventilation, the inspector noted that a certified food protection manager was either not employed by the business or was not available.

The highest scoring business was Meadowbrook Food Store, at 6601 Meadowbrook Drive, with 30 demerits. On Aug. 12, inspectors noted violations including improperly stored food, an improperly working water distribution system, unclean food contact surfaces and an ice bucket and ice scoop being stored in a mop bucket.

The three next highest scoring businesses were:

Juicy’s Soul Food at 2220 Handley Drive, 29

King Wok at 1229 Woodhaven Blvd., 29

Taste of Tasby Homestyle Cooking at 6541 Meadowbrook Drive, 28

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for July 31st - Aug. 13th, 2022. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.