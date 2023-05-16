Fort Worth child kidnapped in car returned safe to parent, police say

A child has been reunited with their parent after someone stole a car the child was in Monday evening, according to Fort Worth police.

Police received a call around 7 p.m. Monday that a vehicle with a baby inside had been stolen from the 3300 block of North Pecan Street, a residential area in north Fort Worth, according to a news release.

According to police, the vehicle was found shortly after. Police did not say how long it took to locate the vehicle, where it was found or if any suspects had been identified or arrested.