Fort Worth to consider increasing taxes on hotel stays to pay for convention center

It could get slightly more expensive to get a hotel room in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth City Council will meet Tuesday to consider raising hotel taxes by 2%.

The increase is needed to support the $700 million renovation of the city’s convention center, according to the city.

People pay a 15% tax when they stay in a hotel or registered short-term rental like those listed on Airbnb. Fort Worth took in roughly $34 million in revenue from hotel taxes in 2022, according to data from the state comptroller’s office.

Fort Worth expects the increase to generate $10 million in extra revenue.

The city initially planned to spend $377 million on the renovation in 2019, but inflation has doubled the cost.

While the first phase began in August, the additional revenue from hotel taxes are expected to have the biggest impact on the next phase, when the flying saucer arena on the north end of the building is demolished to expand capacity.

Tuesday’s meeting is the first step in the process of getting the tax increase approved. If the council approves the resolution, it would go to the state comptroller’s office for approval.

If the comptroller’s office gives the OK, the City Council would have put the question to voters in a special election.

The earliest the increase could go before voters would be May 4. The city would have to call for an election before Feb. 16, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.