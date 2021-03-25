Fort Worth consulting firm transitions Fort Worth employees to Burnett Plaza

Fort Worth-based professional consulting firm Freese and Nichols on March 1 moved about 300 of its almost 1,000 employees to a new office near Burnett Plaza in downtown Fort Worth, according to a news release.

The firm, which operates 24 offices in seven states, said in the release that the move is part of a commitment to support its home city since its founding in 1894, according to the release.

“At the same time, we’re continuing to build our teams across Texas and the Southeast United States to provide clients with the outstanding, localized service they deserve,” President and CEO Brian Coltharp said in the release.

Freese and Nichols works with state and federal governments in water, transportation, aviation, buildings and energy. Its work includes projects like the Clearfork Main Street bridge in Fort Worth and a program to renew and improve terminals at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.

The firm said in the release the move puts it in close proximity to residences, cultural attractions and transportation options.