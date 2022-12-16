Fort Worth council member critical of Atatiana Jefferson verdict faces contempt of court hearing

Fort Worth city council member Chris Nettles faces a contempt of court hearing after he criticized the jury’s verdict in the Aaron Dean trial.

Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer, was found guilty of manslaughter Thursday in the October 2019 shooting of Atatiana Jefferson, a Black woman.

Nettles declined to comment, but said in an email to the Star-Telegram that the judge ordered him to appear for a contempt hearing.

“Councilman Nettles will not be making any more comments until after the sentencing and trial are completely over. No Comment,” he wrote.

In a statement after the verdict, Nettles called the verdict a “slap in the face” to the Black community.

On Friday, Star-Telegram reporters observed Nettles going into the courtroom.

A gag order prohibits lawyers and others directly involved in Dean’s trial from speaking publicly about the case.