Fort Worth detective arrested, accused of forcing his way into home to confront teens

An off-duty Fort Worth police detective has been arrested and accused of forcing his way into a home to confront teenagers he believed had stolen from him, according to the police department.

Detective Bryan Lafaurie was armed when the entered the home just before 6 p.m. Friday, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Patrol officers were called to the scene Friday responding to a burglary in progress call from residents at the home.

During the investigation, officers learned that Lafaurie, who was off-duty, had entered the residence to confront teenagers he suspected of stealing his personal property earlier in the day.

Lafaurie was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations, Fort Worth police said Thursday in a news release.

Fort Worth police said they immediately began administrative and criminal investigations into these allegations.

On Tuesday, detectives with the special investigations unit obtained an arrest warrant for Lafaurie for the offense of burglary. Lafaurie subsequently turned himself in to the Tarrant County Jail.

This case will be filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, Fort Worth police said.

“The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances of these allegations is being conducted,” Fort Worth police said in the new release.

Lafaurie has been with the Fort Worth Police Department for eight years, and was assigned to the digital forensics unit at the time of his arrest.