Fort Worth detective arrested off-duty on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police say

A detective from the Fort Worth Police Department was arrested Thursday morning by the Benbrook Police Department while he was off duty for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police said.

Tanner Martin, who has been with FWPD for seven years, has been placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the criminal investigation and an immediate administrative investigation by the Internal Affairs Unit.

“The Fort Worth Police Department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community,” the news release stated.

Tanner was assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit at the time of his arrest.