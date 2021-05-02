In a Fort Worth election with everything but winners, Betsy Price’s team celebrates

Bud Kennedy
·3 min read

All this election had was 23 candidates in one race, a convicted felon, an obnoxious ex-wrestler from Nevada and a last-minute smear campaign accusing a frontrunner of murder.

What it didn’t have was a winner. At least, not very many.

Runoffs will decide the next congressman or congresswoman from Arlington, the next mayors of Fort Worth and Arlington and six more seats on the Fort Worth and Arlington city council and county college board.

The clear winner Saturday night wasn’t even on the ballot.

Mayor Betsy Price won twice. She helped lift her former chief of staff, Mattie Parker, into a June 5 runoff trailing Deborah Peoples but with at least an even chance to become the first millennial mayor of any city with nearly 1 million people.

Then, in an outright victory, two Price allies took control of the Panther Island project rechanneling the Trinity River, saying goodbye to ousted Tarrant Regional Water District board President Jack Stevens as the board majority shifted away from U.S. Rep. Kay Granger’s control.

“I’m excited about this,” Price said in an understatement Saturday as Parker’s watch party at Lola’s Trailer Park began taking on a Billy-Bob’s-on-New-Year’s-Eve party vibe.

Every person passing the 10th-year mayor grabbed her, hugged her or twirled her as Parker welcomed well-wishers nearby.

“Most people agree the river project needs new ideas,” she said.

She praised Parker but looked down and shook her head sadly at the mention of Councilman Brian Byrd.

Byrd, the early frontunner, was only drawing abouit 15% of the the vote for his vague campaign against unnamed “powerful insiders” downtown.

“I was very unhappy with Brian,” Price said.

“I was very disgusted that he talked about Mattie and ‘corruption.’ We usually don’t do that in Fort Worth.”

Parker said making the runoff in the face of Byrd’s attacks was “vindication.”

“That’s not who he really is,” she said, blaming the campaign staff. “I just think we ran really different campaigns. ... We tried to be positive and that resonated with people.”

Peoples and Parker now face another month of forums — they’ve already done 15, mostly on Zoom — before early voting starts May 24.

“I like her,” Parker said. “We’ll both be working to get our voters back to the polls.”

(Peoples, a political veteran, welcomed friends at home Saturday with less hoopla.)

Price called Peoples, a former AT&T executive and currently the county Democratic chairwoman, “energetic and enthusiastic. She really works hard. She’s just a little more partisan than I’d like.”

SIgns for District 6 candidates Susan Wright and Dan Rodimer both promote Donald Trump at the Mansfield subcourthouse.
SIgns for District 6 candidates Susan Wright and Dan Rodimer both promote Donald Trump at the Mansfield subcourthouse.

Other Democrats did not do as well as Peoples. With suburban voters voting more hardline Republican in what amounted to the first midterm election of President Joe Biden’s term, Fort Worth Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez was in danger of missing the Congressional District 6 runoff.

The lawn of the Mansfield subcourthouse had a flea market atmosphere Saturday, with District 6 and local candidates lined up along the walkway in tents and other candidates shouting over portable PA systems about their federal, county, city or school board campaigns.

Fort Worth Republican District 6 candidate Michael Wood, a critic of former President Donald Trump, talks to a voter at the Mansfield subcourthouse.
Fort Worth Republican District 6 candidate Michael Wood, a critic of former President Donald Trump, talks to a voter at the Mansfield subcourthouse.

“I have never seen as many signs, candidate tents — people here are putting on a wonderfuil show of democracy,” political consultant Tyler Norris said.

“But it’s a lot.”

The 23-candidate field included former pro wrestler Dan Rodimer, who moved to Mansfield days before the candidate filing deadline. The election was rocked late by an unidentified robocall blaming Arlington Republican Susan Wright for her late husband’s death from COVID-19.

Wright was locked in a three-way race with Sanchez and Waxahachie Republican Jake Ellzey for two runoff spots.

Rodimer was holding steady at 3%.

Recommended Stories

  • Parker, Peoples head to runoff in race for Fort Worth mayor

    Get voting results in the crowded race to replace Mayor Betsy Price.

  • Live updates: First election results show who’s winning Fort Worth City Council races

    Get voting results in the contested races for Fort Worth City Council seats.

  • This Tennessee City Could Be Your Next Remote Work Destination

    GettyAs the world slowly begins to open back up, and as people start to adjust back to more social and lively lives outside of the constraints of lockdown, one question is on everyone's mind: What does a post-pandemic world actually look like?It's now been over a year since the coronavirus pandemic has upended our lives, and "normal" as we knew it no longer exists. While I can't say for sure what a post-pandemic society looks like, I do know that I have very little desire to rush back to "normal."One of my favorite quotes is: "The future belongs to those who chose to create it."I've adapted this mindset to how I decide to travel in the future. Before lockdown, I was excited to start my solo journey across the world. A few trips on my agenda were Curaçao and London. As for most avid travelers, those trip plans came to a quick halt.Emerging from 2020, I learned that while my heart desires to travel, it also desires more slow, meaningful travel experiences with friends, family, and loved ones.So for one week, I grabbed my cousin for a tiny house adventure, and we ate, laughed, and hiked, our way through Chattanooga, Tennessee.One of the locals I met with, Briana Garza, the owner and Co-Founder of Chatt Taste Food Tours, described the city as "hidden in plain sight," and she was right.A lot of people discover Chattanooga because they are simply passing through.It is set along the Tennessee River, with a beautiful scenic backdrop of mountaintops and lush gardens. The southeastern Tennessee city is about a two-hour drive from Nashville and Atlanta. I hadn't heard much about Chattanooga before my trip and was a bit shocked to learn it's the 4th largest city in Tennessee.Deciding where and how to work has been a big question on my mind. Instagram is filled with people working from beaches and trendy rooftops, but my tiny home for the week provided me a unique remote work experience.Tiny living is something that I have been experimenting with recently. I previously stayed in a van, and for this trip I stayed at the Magnolia Tiny House.The tiny home was quaint, beautiful, and peaceful. It was about a 20-minute drive into the city, which I enjoyed for my morning coffee runs and afternoon strolls. I’m used to living in big cities, so I enjoyed the slow and steady pace of Chattanooga.It’s a charming city where I felt like the neighbors knew each other. Even though it’s a relatively small city, it’s packed with things to do. Chattanooga lends itself best to families, with no shortage of activities from Ruby Falls, the aquarium, and plenty of museums, to an Incline Railway, which takes you to the top of Lookout Mountain.Being a short drive from downtown allowed me the best of the outdoors that Chattanooga has to offer while still having fun nights out.Downtown Chattanooga seemed very up-and-coming with new trendy hotels and restaurants popping up. One evening, I visited Unknown, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar.The walls were covered in vibrant art featuring iconic figures from Barack Obama to Rosa Parks. We ordered a wine and cheese board and had a fun night as 90s R&B music played over the speakers.My night there reminded me about what I miss most about pre-pandemic life, which is meeting and connecting with new people. The love that Chattanooga locals have for their city showed in every conversation and encounter."Chattanooga is a city large enough to have plenty of options for fun and excitement, though small enough to still feel a sense of community," one of the locals and manager of Unknown, Alex Wolfgang Schmitz, told me.As someone who has worked remotely for most of my career, I can easily get stuck in the habit of working from my bed.The tiny home provided a cozy space that helped me focus more on the work at hand. The peaceful environment also helped boost my productivity. Working remotely from the tiny house eliminated many distractions that I usually find at home while also giving me a breathtaking backdrop of mountains and wide-open space.Don't be afraid to go tiny. The home I stayed in was equipped with everything I need and none of the clutter that I don't.Instead of a traditional stove, we had a cooktop that fit perfectly on the counter. It also had a living room area with a TV and a king-size bed. My tiny home had WiFi, and according to a 2018 tech.co report, Chattanooga has the fastest internet in the United States. So that's a plus!Working from a tiny home allowed me not to be chained to my computer 24/7, which is a trap I have easily fallen into during quarantine life. My rental was nestled on top of spacious land and had a fire pit, which I took full advantage of to build bonfires with my cousin most nights.I loved being surrounded by nature. Amazing hikes were easy to get to. I would suggest the Cravens House to Point Park loop for an Instagram-worthy view of the horseshoe bend in the Tennessee River and the skyline of downtown Chattanooga.The balance of being in nature and working full time was something I hadn't experienced before. I've learned that after lockdown, I'm drawn to the underrated places within America because even though most borders are still closed, it's still a big world with so much to explore.Another aspect of picking the best remote work destination is the food. If you're a foodie like me, then this is high on your list of "must-haves." I'm passionate about living in a city with tons of Black-owned businesses to support, and Chattanooga did not disappoint.As we know, the food industry had to do a significant pivot due to the pandemic. Still, I was able to taste and experience Black-owned restaurants through Chatt Taste Food Tours, which arranged a private food tasting for us; it was truly the highlight of my stay."The legacy and tenacity of Black excellence in this city permeates through every morsel of fried fish, in the smell of BBQ ribs smoking on MLK Boulevard, and very recently with a resurgence of classically-trained Black chefs. Supporting Black-owned restaurants in Chattanooga allows you to learn, better understand, and appreciate the artistry that's run generations deep," Garza said.Stop one on our food tour was Uncle Larry's, a restaurant which evokes a sense of community, seeing as some locals actually refer to the owner as uncle. I'm not much of a fish eater, but I quickly changed my mind after trying his Whiting and “smack ya mama” sauce. Being in the South, we then devoured ribs from Chatt's Smokehouse.I also met with Chef Kenyatta Ashford, owner of Neutral Ground. Ashford's dishes were some that I never had before—such as Calas, which is a New Orleans-inspired dish. I also had his West African Red Red, consisting of Ghana Naina stewed black-eyed peas, sweet plantains, avocado, and coconut. Even though I was in Chattanooga, at that moment as I savored every last bite, my taste buds felt like they had been transported straight to the motherland.I wrapped up my trip reflecting on all the aspects that make a place ideal to work remotely from—such as people, culture, food, and scenery. Even though I personally prefer travelling to big metropolitan cites, Chattanooga offers a unique experience for those unafraid to try something new and unconventional.If you have the freedom to choose where you can work, don't overlook this small quaint town. The next time you're in Chattanooga, don't simply pass through. Park your car and stay awhile.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Body of reigning Mrs. Dallas pageant queen was found in lake, medical examiner reports

    The body of Lashun Massey, 38, was identified Saturday.

  • Bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails

    Utah Republicans booed Sen. Mitt Romney but ultimately rejected a motion to censure him Saturday for his votes at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trials. Romney drew heavy boos when he came to the podium earlier in the day. Davis County delegate Don Guymon, who authored the resolution, said Romney’s votes to remove Trump from office “hurt the Constitution and hurt the party.”

  • Caitlyn Jenner says transgender girls shouldn't get to participate on girls' sports teams because it 'just isn't fair'

    "This is a question of fairness," said Caitlyn Jenner, who in 1976 won gold at the Olympics. Trans advocates say these bills are harmful and useless.

  • NKorea warns US of 'very grave situation' over Biden speech

    North Korea on Sunday warned the United States will face “a very grave situation” because President Joe Biden “made a big blunder” in his recent speech by calling the North a security threat and revealing his intent to maintain a hostile policy toward it. Last week, Biden, in his first address to Congress, called North Korea and Iran’s nuclear programs “a serious threat to America’s security and world security,” and said he’ll work with allies to address those problems through diplomacy and stern deterrence. “His statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward the DPRK as it had been done by the U.S. for over half a century,” Kwon Jong Gun, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, said in a statement.

  • Why African countries back China against the West on human rights

    Countries on the African continent need to consider the financial cost of upsetting a powerful ally.

  • Watch Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott send a message to Texas Rangers fans

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott attended his first Texas Rangers’ game at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Saturday night.

  • U.S. Army warmly welcomed ahead of NATO exercises in Albania

    Albania’s main port of Durres has welcomed a huge influx of containers and big trucks this week ahead of NATO exercises, a concentration of military vehicles that U.S. officials said has not been seen in the Adriatic nation since World War II. It's part of the US Army-led Defender-Europe 21 multinational military exercises, which are focused on deterring aggression and building operational readiness with NATO and a greater number of allies and partners.

  • Aidy Bryant says a doctor suggested she get gastric bypass surgery after assuming she wanted to lose weight

    "There's an assumption that if you're fat, you've given up on yourself. And it's like, I exercise all the time," Aidy Bryant told The Washington Post.

  • Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, actress Shailene Woodley arrive at Kentucky Derby

    Former University of Kentucky star Randall Cobb was part of their crew.

  • NC research universities are helping to drive the Triangle’s tech surge

    NC State and others partner with tech companies

  • Virus surge, vaccine shortages spread beyond India's borders

    India has tried to fight skyrocketing coronavirus infections by increasing its production of vaccines and banning their export, cutting off supplies to neighbors such as Bangladesh and Nepal as they struggle with infection surges of their own. Although new, more transmissible variants appear to be partly behind the surge, experts say other factors are contributing, including large holiday gatherings and growing fatigue with social distancing and mask wearing. The surge in India has created huge worries for Bangladesh, which shares a land border stretching 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) with India and where infections and deaths have surged in recent weeks.

  • George W. Bush says the Republican Party has a shot at future elections if it curbs its 'white Anglo-Saxon Protestantism'

    Former President George W. Bush said Republicans are "not going to win anything" if they only stand for exclusivity.

  • Princess Charlotte takes after her father in new image for sixth birthday

    Princess Charlotte shows a striking resemblance to her father, the Duke of Cambridge, in a new photograph released for her sixth birthday. The portrait was taken in Norfolk this weekend by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge. A keen amateur photographer and patron of the Royal Photographic Society, the Duchesses pictures have regularly been released to mark her children's birthdays. Known for her mischievous showboating and face pulling in official photos, the latest picture is quite the contrast with Charlotte smiling politely at the camera. Perhaps she has begun to display some of the calmer, more reflective manner of her father, Prince William, to whom she has begun to bear a striking resemblance - though the long flowing tresses are clearly all her mother’s. The Cambridges did not share the photograph on their social media channels, as is usual practice on their children's birthdays, because the family are joining the sports boycott of social media platforms in protest of racism and abuse.

  • TikTok is obsessed with this intense abdominal weight loss dance but experts say it's not effective

    There's an abdominal exercise circulating on TikTok, which promises to reduce belly fat and form a slimmer waist. But experts say it might not work.

  • Vanessa Bryant wishes Gigi a happy 15th birthday

    Vanessa Bryant writes a note to her daughter Gianna, nicknamed Gigi, on what would have been her 15th birthday.

  • Lucy Liu speaks out about Asian stereotypes and being labeled 'dragon lady' after starring in 'Kill Bill'

    In a Washington Post op-ed, Lucy Liu lauded her "Charlie's Angels" character Alex Munday for normalizing "Asian identity for a mainstream audience."

  • Mitch McConnell and other Senate Republicans demand the Biden administration revoke federal grants from schools that include the 1619 project in their curriculum

    McConnell said the 1619 Project strives to "reorient" US history away from "intended purposes toward a politicized and divisive agenda."