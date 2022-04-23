Fort Worth family asks for help locating missing teen

The family of a missing 14-year-old girl from Fort Worth is asking the public for help locating their daughter.

Brooklyn Waters was last seen leaving her home in the 8900 block of Guard Hill Drive Thursday morning around 8:20 a.m. Her mother, Monica, said video footage showed the teen getting into a black Dodge Challenger wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and red Crocs.

Brooklyn is Black, with brown eyes and black hair, about 315 pounds and 5-foot-7-inches. She also goes by the name Jordan Renae.

Her family believes she may be in the Dallas area.

Anyone with information should contact her mother at 682-812-9744, her brother Christian Hunt at 682-812-9245, her grandmother Betty St. Romain at 682-812-9747 or the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4200.