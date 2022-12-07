Fort Worth family mourns 13-year-old, seeks justice in hit-and-run death

A Fort Worth family is mourning the death of a 13-year-old who was the victim of a hit-and-run.

Israel Ethan Hernandez was reported missing on Nov. 9.

On Dec. 2, authorities found his body in the grass along the 9600 block of West Freeway, and Fort Worth police are investigating the case as a hit-and-run, Hernandez’s family wrote on a GoFundMe account.

“With the heaviest of broken hearts, let us reach out to those who have been touched by Israel Ethan’s young vibrant life!” his family wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Our beloved Israel Ethan Hernandez has been found and was tragically taken from us. Now we are seeking Justice!”

“Israel Ethan will be remembered for his love for God, his family and his friends,” the post reads. “He was an amazing Son, who had a heart of gold, a funny comedian, he had a smile that brightened up any room and he was a true friend to all. Ethan brought endless joy into this world. His legacy will live on in the hearts of all those who knew him!”

The family wrote that they have many unanswered questions and urged anyone who has information to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

The family also has started a Facebook page in memory of their son where they will post updates about the case.