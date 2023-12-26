Fort Worth family seeks ‘fresh start’ after eviction for mom’s shooting of 14-year-old

The single mom who fatally shot a 14-year-old she said was trying to enter her window has established a GoFundMe after she and her children were evicted from their south Fort Worth duplex.

The money will help A’Leah Wallace and her four young daughters get “a fresh start in a new home,” according to the fundraiser, which has been verified by the platform.

Wallace called 911 in the early morning hours of Dec. 14 to report a prowler. When officers responded to the Peppertree Acres Apartments in the 5200 block of Southcrest Court, she told them the person had left the area, police have said.

Wallace called again shortly before 3 a.m. to report the person had come back and was attempting to enter her home. When they returned to the scene, officers found 14-year-old Devin Baker on the ground in the front yard with at least one gunshot wound to his torso, according to police. Devin died at the scene.

Wallace told KDFW Channel 4 in an exclusive interview that she didn’t know the age of the person on the other side of the window, but she was afraid they would come in and hurt her or her daughters.

“I stood in the hallway, and I could see him standing at the window, lifting it up,” Wallace told KDFW. “I just shot.”

Online police reports show officers responded to Wallace’s home at least twice before the night of the shooting. A window was vandalized or damaged on Nov. 29, and several Nike Air Jordan shoes are listed as items stolen in a burglary at that address on Dec. 12.

According to the fundraiser, Wallace got a gun for protection after experiencing several break-ins at her apartment.

“This went against my apartment rules,” Wallace wrote. “However the(y) provided no security or assistance with fixing the broken window that gave the burglar easy access to my home.”

The Peppertree Acres Apartments declined to comment on their gun policy or the eviction, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Officials from J. Allen Management Co., Inc., the company that manages the apartments, were not immediately available for comment by phone on Tuesday.

