Fort Worth Fire Department asks for help with arson investigation

The Fort Worth Fire Department is investigating an arson earlier this month that required over 65 firefighters to control and injured one.

The fire occurred on April 9 in the 6000 block of Dallas Avenue around 9 p.m. Fire crews said upon their arrival, they saw a “heavy fire coming from a single story commercial metal walled building (the Ready Metal business).”

“The fire went defensive just minutes after crews got on scene when the roof collapsed. Aerial ladders were requested to help extinguish the flames and the fire escalated to a 2-alarm assignment,” the fire department said. “Over 65 fire personnel responded and more than 20 fire apparatuses were on scene. It took about 30 minutes for the fire to be declared under control. One firefighter was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment and released.”

After the fire was extinguished, investigators found video that someone intentionally set the blaze.

The fire department, alongside the police department, are asking the public for any information connected to the fire or suspect. Police believe the suspect is connected to multiple burglaries as well, a news release said.

Anyone with information should call the fire department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 817-392-6852 or Crime Stoppers at 817-468-TIPS (8477).