Fort Worth Fire Department targeted in drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon

Someone fired five shots at a Fort Worth Fire Department training tower Tuesday afternoon while 30 fire department personnel were training there, then shot three more times at a fire station, according to a release from the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The fire department said in the release a suspect has already been taken into custody and nobody was hurt in the shooting. The motive and identity of the suspect are not yet available.

“While there is no known threat to fire service personnel, the fire department is taking this situation seriously and use precautionary measures at all fire stations,” the department said in a release. “The safety of our firefighters is a priority and this senseless act of random violence will be handled with the utmost attention and diligence.”

The Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, located at 505 West Felix, is the headquarters and training facility for both Fort Worth police and fire personnel. The shooter fired the five rounds at the 8-story building, used for high rise fire training, from a vehicle before driving less than a mile to Fire Station 17, according to the release.

The shooter then fired three rounds at the building, hitting the structure but not anybody inside, according to the release.

A fire department spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for information on whether the department has seen any attacks on its people or property in the past year.