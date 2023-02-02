Fort Worth fire truck stolen from a motel; department declines to answer questions

A Fort Worth Fire Department truck was stolen on Wednesday night in south Fort Worth, and the circumstances of the theft are not clear.

A Fort Worth police record indicates that a fire department employee reported the theft at 7:51 p.m. and that it occurred in the 4400 block of a Interstate 35W service road at the address of Delux Inn, a motel.

A police spokesperson referred a question on the matter to the fire department. A fire department spokesperson said the department was working with the police in an active investigation and declined to answer questions that asked: The nature of the call the apparatus’ operator was assigned to when it was stolen; where the apparatus was located when it was stolen; how the suspect accessed the apparatus; whether it was damaged; and for what period of time firefighters were away from the apparatus.

The fire department spokesperson also declined to say at what time and address the apparatus was located; whether property contained within the apparatus was stolen; or whether a suspect was located.

The truck was found near Interstate 35W and East Seminary Drive, about a block from the motel, KDFW-TV reported. It appeared that it had crashed into a pole and a street sign.