Fort Worth first responders welcome home 6-year-old cancer patient after St. Jude tests
Six-year-old Rylan Pruitt, who was sworn in as an honorary Fort Worth police officer earlier in the year, was welcomed back to Fort Worth on Friday afternoon from a trip to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, by dozens of police officers from around Tarrant County, local first responders and Spider-Man.
Rylan, who was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer in May 2021, has undergone multiple treatments and as he finished his chemo, a new cancerous spot was revealed on his spine.
On Tuesday, Rylan was flown to Memphis, Tennessee, to St. Jude to receive an updated scan on his body. The scan revealed the cancer had spread through his spine and brain and that the 6-year-old only has a few more months to live. Upon hearing this news, the Fort Worth Police Department organized a welcoming party for Rylan’s arrival home at Alliance Airport.
“This is a sign we always stand with one another. We don’t leave a brother behind. We’re all family and what you see here is not just an honorary police officer, and it’s not just Officer Rylan Pruitt — we talked about it today, and he prefers Officer Beans,” Police Chief Neil Noakes said. “Officer Beans, we want you to know … not only are you Fort Worth police family, but first responder family. … Once you’re part of this family, you’re always part of this family and we will always stand with you.”
Dozens of police vehicles, a Fort Worth Fire Department truck, horses from the police department and even a guest appearance from Spider-Man welcomed Rylan back home. The first responders stood in a line and applauded Rylan and his family as they exited a plane. Rylan was placed in a red cart with Spider-Man decoration as he waved to all the first responders.
“We got news that no parent ever wants to get, but in the end we know that the cancer never wins and he wins this fight no matter the outcome,” said Mike Pruitt, Rylan’s father. “Thank you for having his back and thank you for having our back.”
After the family and officers spoke and took pictures, Rylan had the opportunity to meet Spider-Man, who he greeted by striking the famous hand gesture that the superhero does to shoot webs out of his hands. Spider-Man then called Rylan his new best friend.
“We serve an awesome God and we turn this over to him and it’s not over until it’s over,” one of Rylan’s grandfathers said. “We continue to pray for a miracle.”