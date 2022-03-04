Fort Worth first responders welcome home 6-year-old cancer patient after St. Jude tests

Six-year-old Rylan Pruitt, who was sworn in as an honorary Fort Worth police officer earlier in the year, was welcomed back to Fort Worth on Friday afternoon from a trip to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, by dozens of police officers from around Tarrant County, local first responders and Spider-Man.

Rylan, who was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer in May 2021, has undergone multiple treatments and as he finished his chemo, a new cancerous spot was revealed on his spine.

On Tuesday, Rylan was flown to Memphis, Tennessee, to St. Jude to receive an updated scan on his body. The scan revealed the cancer had spread through his spine and brain and that the 6-year-old only has a few more months to live. Upon hearing this news, the Fort Worth Police Department organized a welcoming party for Rylan’s arrival home at Alliance Airport.

Six-year-old Rylan Pruitt, who was diagnosed with brain cancer last May, was welcomed back to Fort Worth’s Alliance Airport on Friday afternoon after receiving scans in Memphis Tennessee, that revealed the cancer has spread throughout his body. Rylan, an honorary police officer, was greeted by fellow officers, first responders and Spider-Man.

“This is a sign we always stand with one another. We don’t leave a brother behind. We’re all family and what you see here is not just an honorary police officer, and it’s not just Officer Rylan Pruitt — we talked about it today, and he prefers Officer Beans,” Police Chief Neil Noakes said. “Officer Beans, we want you to know … not only are you Fort Worth police family, but first responder family. … Once you’re part of this family, you’re always part of this family and we will always stand with you.”

Dozens of police vehicles, a Fort Worth Fire Department truck, horses from the police department and even a guest appearance from Spider-Man welcomed Rylan back home. The first responders stood in a line and applauded Rylan and his family as they exited a plane. Rylan was placed in a red cart with Spider-Man decoration as he waved to all the first responders.

Rylan Pruitt, who was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer last May, was welcomed back to Fort Worth Friday afternoon after receiving scans that revealed the cancer has spread throughout his body. Rylan, who was placed in a red cart, was greeted by fellow officers, first responders and Spider-Man.

“We got news that no parent ever wants to get, but in the end we know that the cancer never wins and he wins this fight no matter the outcome,” said Mike Pruitt, Rylan’s father. “Thank you for having his back and thank you for having our back.”

Story continues

After the family and officers spoke and took pictures, Rylan had the opportunity to meet Spider-Man, who he greeted by striking the famous hand gesture that the superhero does to shoot webs out of his hands. Spider-Man then called Rylan his new best friend.

Rylan Pruitt, who was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer last May, was welcomed back to Fort Worth on Friday afternoon after receiving scans in Memphis Tennessee, that revealed the cancer has spread throughout his body. Rylan, an honorary police officer, was greeted by fellow officers, first responders and Spider-Man.

“We serve an awesome God and we turn this over to him and it’s not over until it’s over,” one of Rylan’s grandfathers said. “We continue to pray for a miracle.”

Rylan Pruitt, a 6-year-old from Fort Worth, has been fighting a brain tumor since May.