Fort Worth food bank wins big in World Series bet. The prize? 21,000 fresh eggs. No, really

A friendly World Series wager between two county executives has bagged the Tarrant Area Food Bank an extra 21,000 plus fresh farm eggs after the Texas Rangers dispatched the Arizona Diamondbacks four games to one on Nov. 1.

Before the series began in October, Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman agreed that the losing side would donate to the food bank on the winners side.

“This donation event will celebrate the Rangers’ World Series Championship and kind-hearted gesture of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman,” says a press release from the county judge. “The parties plan to take this opportunity to highlight the need to replenish the food bank during the Christmas season.”

Tarrant County accepted Friday the fresh farm largesse at the food bank’s distribution center.

When hundreds of thousands of jubilant fans packed into Arlington’s entertainment district to celebrate the World Series champions on Nov. 3 with a historic victory parade, no one yet knew what the victory might mean to the area food bank.

“How sweet it is, huh? How sweet it is! You guys can party, I love it,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told adoring fans.





Yup. It’ll be a sweeter Christmas for many families in North Texas. That’s for sure.