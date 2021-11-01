In Fort Worth front yard, 69-year-old man slain in drive-by shooting, authorities say

An assailant firing from a vehicle shot a man to death in the front yard of a northwest Fort Worth house on Sunday evening, police said.

Evidio Rodriguez, 69, of Fort Worth, was fired upon in the 3700 block of Lebow Street, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A female victim who also was shot was taken to a hospital, Fort Worth police said. A police spokesperson did not describe her condition, and a MedStar spokesperson declined to release it.

Homicide detectives are investigating the drive-by shooting. Police did not announce an arrest.