Fort Worth high school temporarily locked down after shots fired in area, police say

A south Fort Worth high school was temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after someone fired a gun in the area, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Monarch Pass Apartments, located in the 2300 block of Monarch Drive, shortly before 9 a.m., according to police records. A 911 caller said a man was shooting a gun in the air during a domestic disturbance.

The suspect was found and taken into custody, police said. He was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. The other person involved in the domestic disturbance wasn’t injured.

O. D. Wyatt High School was placed on lockdown for a short time, according to police. Normal school activities have resumed.

