Fort Worth highway was shut down as SWAT responded to person barricaded in car

One person was taken into custody after an hour-long standoff between SWAT and that person on Highway 287 at Riverdale came to an end Friday night, according to police.

Officers attempted to pull the person over after Flock technology, which scans license plates, indicated that he or she might have outstanding warrants, according to police. When officers attempted to pull the person over, they barricaded themselves in the vehicle.

Police did not say how the person barricaded his or herself in the vehicle, or if the person was arrested or charged or if he or she did have outstanding warrants. Police also did not say what crimes the person with outstanding warrants was suspected of committing.