Fort Worth ISD administrative job cuts will include high-level officials, agenda shows

Staffing cuts in the Fort Worth Independent School District will include top administrative positions, according to a meeting agenda posted Friday.

The district’s school board is scheduled to consider a proposed resolution supporting superintendent Angelica Ramsey’s plans to eliminate and consolidate certain administrative positions at a meeting Tuesday. According to the resolution, the cuts will include high-level employees, including chiefs, assistant superintendents and executive directors in several departments.

Departments affected by the cuts include the divisions of academics, equity and excellence, innovation and transformation, school leadership and student support services. Employees affected by the cuts will be allowed to reapply for positions in the district’s new administrative plan.

Ramsey met with hundreds of employees at the district’s central office on March 12, the Friday before spring break, to notify them that their positions were being either eliminated or merged with other positions. In a statement, a district spokesperson said the cuts were necessary because of years of enrollment declines and “the need to reallocate resources from central administration to impact student learning more positively.”

An employee who asked not to be identified told the Star-Telegram that employees were given an April 27 deadline to decide whether they would resign and reapply for new positions, resign and not reapply or resign and apply for retirement benefits.

The board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s Teaching and Learning Center, 1050 Bridgewood Drive.