Fort Worth ISD looks at ‘rightsizing’ facilities as student enrollment continues to decline

The Fort Worth school district will conduct a study of its school building capacity, which will include “rightsizing recommendations” resulting from a steadily declining enrollment of students.

A resolution calling for the study was approved unanimously by the school board on Tuesday with no discussion, but district records outline the under-utilization of facilities as the district’s enrollment has declined from 87,233 students in 2016 to 72,783 students in 2023. Records note “demographic trends” and “regional shortages of housing options for young families and the proliferation of charter schools” as contributing factors.

The district has the capacity to accommodate 90,000 students.

“This study shall include rightsizing recommendations that aim to address the inequitable distribution of resources among schools and create improved opportunities for all district students to attend a thriving school,” records state.

The study will analyze the following factors:

Educational programming

Operating costs

Per pupil costs

Staffing structures

Student dislocation

Building capacity

Projected enrollment

Desirability of the site

Building and property condition

Life expectancy of the building

Community use of the facility and historical context

Additionally, the board unanimously approved a contract for a district facility master plan with a maximum price tag of almost $2.1 million. The chosen contractor, Hoar Program Management, LLC, will “provide fact-based planning tools for future facility-related decisions” and “provide information that supports renovation, repurposing and/or construction of current and/or new facilities,” records show.

Enrollment in the Fort Worth ISD fell by more than 3% from 2016-2019. At the time, district leaders and education advocates noted how Fort Worth is largely landlocked and central city development is focused on high-end urban dwellers for reasons behind the dip.

Also, families appear to continue opting for nearby suburban districts, charter schools or private schools.