Fort Worth ISD memorializes employee killed outside elementary school with bench, flowers

The life of a cafeteria worker at David K. Sellars Elementary School has been memorialized through a wooden bench with a plaque engraved with her name and planters filled with flowers that were her favorite colors.

Yolanda Gibbs, who was shot and killed outside the elementary school in Forest Hill on the morning of Oct. 11, now has her name displayed in pink and blue beneath a quote that reads, “Find joy in play and learning.” The bench, also adorned with pink and blue flowers, was built on Tuesday as a special addition to the school’s new playground.

Gibbs’ daughters, Christina Ware and Valencia Davis, thanked volunteers and district officials for building the tribute honoring their mother while acknowledging the pain that’s come with their loss. A vigil was held on Oct. 19 where Gibbs was remembered as a happy person who went out of her way to brighten others’ moods.

“I just want to say thank you guys for the love and support,” Ware said. “Everything that you guys have done, it does mean a lot to us… but it hurts. It hurts a lot.”

Ware told the Star-Telegram that navy blue was specifically her mother’s favorite color, and “pink just represents her. It’s who she is,” which is warm and kind.

Family members of Yolanda Gibbs, a cafeteria worker at David K. Sellars Elementary School who was shot and killed outside of the school on Oct. 11, 2023, pose on a bench on Tuesday, Nov. 14, that was built and dedicated to Gibbs alongside a new playground.

Principal Delain Sandifer noted how KABOOM!, the organization that oversaw the construction of the playground and bench, allows each space to have a unique connection to the community it’s built in.

“Ms. Gibbs brought so much love and laughter to everyone she met,” Sandifer said. “We know that she would want our students to find joy in play and learning.”

The bench and playground were built by more than 170 volunteers with one of KABOOM!’s partners Kellanova, a food manufacturing company, according to project organizer Bryan Macnamara. Minecraft was also a sponsor for the project, which was part of KABOOM!’s Initiative to End Playspace Inequity. The initiative’s goal is to build play spaces in 25 areas in need across the country in five years.

Kellanova employees install a post for a miniature library on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, next to a bench dedicated to Yolanda Gibbs, a cafeteria worker at David K. Sellars Elementary School who was fatally shot outside of the school on Oct. 11. The bench was built alongside a new playground.

In the Fort Worth ISD alone, the organization has built about 14 playgrounds within the past decade with more on the way, according to Peg Murphy, the district’s director of community and strategic partnerships.

“We have four this year, this is the first one. We have three more (coming) in November and December,” she said.

