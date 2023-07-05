Fort Worth law enforcement officers fatally shoot 2 armed men; 2 others shot at scene

A Fort Worth police officer and a fire department arson investigator fatally shot two armed men when they came upon them during an “altercation” early Wednesday, authorities said.

A man and woman were found with gunshot wounds at the scene but it was not clear under what circumstances they were shot, Fort Worth police Chief Neil Noakes said from the scene. He did not describe their condition. They were taken to a hospital, he said.

The officer and arson investigator were responding to a call when about 12:30 a.m. they drove past the intersection of Ross Avenue and NW 32nd Street and saw an “altercation,” Noakes said.

The officer and arson investigator shot the men, Noakes said. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died at a hospital.

The officers were teamed to address illegal firework activity.

The police department major case unit, internal affairs and the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office are investigating under standard procedure.