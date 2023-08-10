Fort Worth lawyer killed in shooting remembered by family as ‘radiant,’ adored by many

Kimberly Knapp is remembered by her family, loved ones, and colleagues as an exceptional woman who was dedicated to her work, enjoyed reading and traveling, and could make anyone laugh.

Knapp, 46, was a well-known criminal defense attorney, who operated her own law firm in Fort Worth. Her life was cut short when she was found fatally shot in her home on the evening of July 24.

Rance Ray Magby, 32, was the only other person in Knapp’s home at the time, according to police, and investigators believe him to be responsible for her death.

According to police, officers responded to the home after receiving a call from Magby in which he falsely said that he thought Knapp’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Magby was arrested and faces a murder charge.

Knapp grew up in the small town of Hobart, Oklahoma, where she was born. She came to Texas when her family relocated for work. She graduated from Boswell High School in Fort Worth and participated in gymnastics and cheerleading throughout her childhood.

“She was outstanding,” said her mother, Beverly Franks.

She went on to attend Texas Wesleyan University, where she “flew right through” her undergraduate studies, Beverly said. After she received a full-merit based scholarship, she continued her education at Baylor Law School, where she graduated with honors.

Before going into law, she worked at Reata Restaurant and was known by many as “the best bartender,” Beverly said.

Knapp worked throughout her high school and college education, when she saved enough money to purchase her own home.

“I thought that was exceptional for a young girl like that to purchase her home at that time,” said Beverly.

According to Kimberly’s mother and her brother, Kristopher Franks, law was the career field she was always interested in and she was an “outstanding” trial lawyer.

“She loved to go trial and won many cases,” Beverly said.

Leigh Davis, president of the Tarrant County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, described Knapp as a “very dedicated” and “very passionate” advocate for her clients.

“She wanted to fight for her clients and do as much as she could for them and do as good a job as she could,” said Davis.

He also said losing Knapp is a “real blow” to the community. According to Davis, there are only about 200 criminal defense lawyers who regularly try cases at the justice center.

“It definitely hit everybody hard that Kim is gone in this way,” Davis said.

She was also an adjunct professor at Texas Wesleyan, where she was also very involved and dedicated to her work, her family and friends said.

In addition to traveling and reading, Knapp enjoyed the beach and doted over her two German Shepherds and her Corvette.

“She was well loved by her friends ... She just had a very funny wit about her,” Kristopher said. “She was a good person to have around if you were having a bad day.”

One of her brother’s favorite memories of her is when he went with Knapp and their mother to Key West, Florida, and visited several restaurants to find the best key lime pie. Kristopher described her as a good cook, considering her appreciation for fine dining, good food, and wine.

“Kim was somebody that people always wanted to have at their party or at their get-together or their wedding or whatever the event was, because she had a very radiant energy that she brought with her wherever she went,” Kristopher said. “She was very popular. People were drawn to her.”

“An interesting person. Very dynamic. Definitely not boring at all,” Beverly said. “You know, kind of an exciting person that you were going to have fun with ... She took that with her.”

Knapp was laid to rest in Hobart and is survived by her mother, her brother, and her husband, John Knapp.