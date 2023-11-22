Fort Worth leads Texas in population gain as DFW’s population tops 8 million

Fort Worth with gained more people than any other city in Texas between April 2020 and Jan. 1, 2023, and the Metroplex’s population topped 8 million, according to the Texas Demographic Center.

The center’s 2022 population estimates show what many in Dallas-Fort Worth already knew — North Texas is booming. One study predicts it will be the nation’s biggest metro by 2100.

Here are some takeaways from the latest estimates.

Fort Worth leads in population gain

Fort Worth has more new residents than any other city in the state.

The city gained 48,542 residents between April 1, 2020, when the census was taken, and Jan. 1, 2023, according to the Texas Demographic Center numbers. Its population is 967,457.

Trailing Fort Worth were San Antonio (41,750), Lewisville (24,680), Fulshear (22,701) and McKinney (22,364).

Collin County had the biggest population gain of any county, with 125,646 new residents. Behind it were Harris (114,318), Denton (89,088), Williamson (74,146), Montgomery (69,971) and Tarrant (56,489).

Fastest growing cities

The five cities and towns with the largest percent increase in population were Liberty Hill in Williamson County (194.1%), Weston in Collin County (178.1%), Caddo Mills in Hunt County (174.9%), Josephine in Collin and Hunt counties (153.2%) and Fulshear in Fort Bend County (134.7%).

The five counties with the largest percent increase in population Kauffman (22.3%), Comal (17.4%), Hays (16%), Parker (15.5%) and Rockwall (14.3%).

Texas gained 1,156,090 residents, a 4% percent increase.

Dallas-Fort Worth booming

Dallas-Fort Worth saw the biggest population gain among the state’s metro areas, adding 423,141 people to push its population to 8,060,528.

Austin was the fastest grown with a 7.2% increase, followed by the Sherman-Denison (7%) and Dallas-Fort-Worth(5.5%).

