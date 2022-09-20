Fort Worth libraries scheduled to reopen Tuesday after bomb threats forced closures

Fort Worth public libraries are scheduled to reopen Tuesday, a day after they had to close early because of bomb threats.

The libraries in Fort Worth are scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Fort Worth library officials posted on their Twitter account that the threats received Monday were unfounded.

“We appreciate the rapid response from our PD and FD,” the Fort Worth Library posted late Monday night. “We have approval to reopen and are eager to see our patrons. We are grateful to serve the public tomorrow and in the future.”

Fort Worth police said on Tuesday that the investigation was ongoing, and they did not mention any arrests in the case.

Seventeen public libraries in Fort Worth were evacuated and closed about 2 1/2 hours early on Monday afternoon after a library employee received emails that threatened destruction via bomb, authorities said.

The internet protocol address that was used to send the emails originated from outside of the United States, Fort Worth police said.

Police evacuated all city public library branches and performed safety protocols, a police spokesperson said.

A library administrator reported the threats to police about 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Other cities in the area received similar emails, police said.