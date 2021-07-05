Fort Worth man, 18, drowns in Northside residential pool, police say

An 18-year-old Fort Worth man drowned Sunday in a residential pool.

Police were dispatched at about 11:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Grand Avenue near the Northside neighborhood in reference to a medical call.

Damon Becerra had been swimming and suffered a medical event, Fort Worth police said. Police Department Tactical Medical officers, Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded.

Becerra was removed from the water and life-saving measures were attempted, police said. He was transported to JPS Patient Care Pavilion but was pronounced dead Sunday night.

According to authorities, four other people drowned between Friday and Sunday while boating or swimming at North Texas lakes, authorities said.