Fort Worth man, 22, arrested in January double homicide, faces capital murder charge

A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the deaths of two people in Fort Worth in early January.

Jacoby McCloud, of Fort Worth, faces a charge of capital murder of multiple persons, according to police records. He was taken into custody and booked around 8 p.m.

McCloud is accused of killing 26-year-old Darion Deen and 22-year-old Shelby Amerson on the afternoon of Jan. 2, according to a police report.

The homicides occurred around 4:20 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Cromwell Street. Police were dispatched to the scene on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, responding officers found Deen and Amerson dead.

Both deaths were ruled homicides, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Deen’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds, and Amerson died from sharp force injuries.