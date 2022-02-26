Fort Worth man, 24, arrested in connection to death of Arlington woman who was reported missing in early February

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Arlington woman who went missing in mid February.

Valerian Osteen, 24, who was out on bond for a domestic violence charge in early January, had his bond revoked in connection to his previous arrest, and is currently being held with no bond. Police said they expect Osteen to face additional charges.

Fort Worth police said on Monday they located a vehicle associated with a missing person report out of Arlington. The woman, 26-year-old, Marissa M. Grimes, was reported missing on Feb. 12.

“Officers soon discovered information that led them to an address in the 5800 block of Locke Ave. where they tried to locate Ms. Grimes,” police said, adding that they found evidence to believe Grimes was dead around or inside the residence, which led to a search warrant Tuesday.

“A deceased person was subsequently located underneath the residence,” police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it was Grimes on Friday.

Osteen, the suspect in Grimes’ death, was previously arrested by Fort Worth police on Jan. 9 and charged with a domestic violence offense where Grimes was the victim. The 24-year-old bonded out of jail days later and an emergency protective order was issued to prohibit him from contacting Grimes, according to the police department.