Fort Worth man, 30, fatally stabbed in domestic homicide, police say

A 30-year-old man died after a stabbing Friday evening.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. near the 2600 block of NW 30th St. Police responded to the scene on a report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found Victor Canchola, 30, of Fort Worth, suffering from a stab wound to the torso. He was taken to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

“Homicide detectives have identified the suspect and are interviewing her about this incident,” police said. “The case is being investigated as a domestic homicide as the victim and suspect have been involved in a dating relationship previously.”

The investigation remains ongoing.