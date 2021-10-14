Fort Worth man, 40, sentenced to life in prison for gas station robbery

A 40-year-old Fort Worth man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for an aggravated gas station robbery in May 2020.

Jeremiah Stevenson was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony in the state of Texas, after robbing a gas station in May 2020.

Stevenson “went to a Valero store last year, demanding money. He shot at the clerk, missing her, then grabbed cash from the register and a pack of cigarettes before leaving,” the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office said in a tweet.

The 40-year-old has been in and out of jail and prison since 1998, where Stevenson’s first run-in with the law was a criminal trespass misdemeanor, according to Tarrant County court records.

Stevenson went on to face various charges throughout the last 23 years, including assault with bodily injury, theft, indecent exposure and another aggravated robbery in 2006, according to court records.

Stevenson escaped from the Lon Evans Corrections Center in Fort Worth for about 20 minutes in December 2020 by using a fire extinguisher and fire hose to get through a fifth-floor window, the Associated Press reported last year.

He was found guilty of the aggravated robbery charges and sentenced by a jury Thursday morning. His defense attorney has filed an appeal.