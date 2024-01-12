Fort Worth man, 44, dies in Tarrant County jail; family awaits info from sheriff’s office

A 44-year-old man died in the Tarrant County jail on Jan. 9, according to his family and the Tarrant County medical examiner.

Russell Qualls, 44, of Fort Worth, was booked into the jail on a murder charge in April 2023, in the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man near a South Freeway motel.

Qualls’ cousin, Yolanda Qualls, said she found out about Russel’s death through their cousin, Carlus Qualls, who is also in the jail on a murder charge.

Yolanda said she and Russell were raised together because his mother died during the birth and her mother adopted him.

“We were raised as brother and sister, but by blood, we’re actually cousins,” Yolanda said.

Yolanda said she is upset with the lack of transparency and communication from the sheriff’s office, which has not released details on the death.

“It’s very frustrating and we just want closure for this to be over so we can give him a proper burial,” Yolanda said. “They won’t tell us anything and they still haven’t released the body to the funeral home yet that I’m aware of. We want answers. Tell us something.”

The sheriff’s office said Friday it was preparing to release information on the death.

There have been 60 deaths in the jail since 2018. There were 10 last year.