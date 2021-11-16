Fort Worth man, 64, dies from injuries weeks after being hit by car in September

A 64-year-old Fort Worth man who was hit by a car in mid-September and later succumbed to his injuries was identified by the Tarrant Count Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday.

George Jefferson Jr., 64, died in hospice care Monday from injuries he sustained after being hit by a car on Sept. 15. Jefferson was hospitalized for weeks prior to his death.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. near 5800 E. Rosedale St., Fort Worth police said.

“Mr. Jefferson was jaywalking in a dimly lit area when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle claimed that they did not see the pedestrian,” police said. “The driver immediately stopped at the scene, exited the car to help the injured person, and called the police.”

The driver was not charged in Jefferson’s death after investigators concluded “probable cause [did not exist] to hold the driver criminally responsible for the accident.” The case was later closed.