Fort Worth man, 76, charged with four California cold case murders from 1980 and 1995

A Fort Worth man, who’s suspected of killing three women and a teenage girl in California in 1980 and 1995, was arrested Thursday night.

Billy Ray Richardson, 76, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection to deaths of three Los Angeles victims — 25-year-old Beverly Cruse, 22-year-old Debra Cruse and 15-year-old Kari Lenander — in 1980, and the killing of Trina Wilson, of Inglewood, in 1995.

Richardson was identified as a suspect through DNA, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release, adding that the 76-year-old is being charged on special circumstances of multiple murders and murder in the commission of rape.

According to the LA Times, the Cruse sisters were found dead on March 6, 1980, by their brother James, in Beverly’s apartment. Their brother had grown concerned after not hearing from his sisters for several days and found their bodies when he went to the apartment to check on them.

Lenander, who was raped and strangled, was found in a gutter on July 26, 1980, according to the Times.

Further information about Wilson’s death was not immediately available.

Detectives from Los Angeles traveled to Fort Worth on Thursday to help arrest Richardson alongside local law enforcement. Richardson is being held in Tarrant County before his extradition to California.

Fort Worth police said their Operations and Surveillance Team, also known as the GHOST Unit, helped with the arrest. The team was named using the initials of late Officer Garrett Hull, who was assigned to the unit, prior to his on-duty murder in 2018.