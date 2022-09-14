Fort Worth man accused of arson in Tarrant County grass fires faces three new charges

A Fort Worth resident faces three additional charges of arson in connection with fires he is believed to have started in Fort Worth and Tarrant County, according to police records.

Julio Frausto, 32, was arrested Tuesday in connection with multiple grass and brush fires that occurred around July 28, according to a police report.

The three new pending charges are in addition to charges he faced in late July.

Frausto was apprehended July 28 after a grass fire at Buck Sansom Park. At that time Fort Worth police arrested Frausto on suspicion of felony arson, felony fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, and misdemeanor evading arrest or detention.

When arrested in July, he admitted starting the fire at the park and other fires in the area, according to the report.

Police records show criminal defense lawyer Harmony Schuerman as Frausto’s attorney. Schuerman was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

Frausto’s bond for the July 28 arrest was set at a total of $26,500. It is not clear if he bonded out before Tuesday’s arrest. Bond for the new charges has not been set.