Fort Worth man accused of assaulting officers with police baton during US Capitol riot

A Fort Worth man accused of assaulting officers with a baton and a tabletop during the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C., was arrested Tuesday morning at his home.

Thomas John Ballard was taken into custody without incident and faces several federal charges of assault, disorderly conduct in a restricted building and civil disorder.

FBI agents received a tip about Ballard in May, and then tracked him down through social media.

Based on officers’ body-camera videos, FBI agents said Ballard is accused of assaulting officers with the baton. Another public video showed Ballard throwing a tabletop at police officers who were defending the Lower West Terrace archway at the Capitol.

A federal criminal complaint charges Ballard with assaulting officers, entering a restricted building with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, engaging in violence in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, physical violence on Capitol grounds, and demonstrating, parading or picketing in a Capitol building.

Ballard is the owner of a motorcycle tire replacement business in North Texas.