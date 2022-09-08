Fort Worth man accused in death of 21-year-old passenger who died after car hit tree

A 39-year-old Fort Worth driver was arrested Thursday morning in connection with an Aug. 28 wreck that left a 21-year-old man dead, according to Fort Worth jail records.

Darron Phillips was booked into the Fort Worth Jail at 11:25 a.m. Thursday and faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, according to jail records.

Killed in the crash was Kevin Martinez, who died at 1:11 p.m. on Aug. 28, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website. He died from multiple blunt force injuries in the crash.

Fort Worth police responded to a major accident call about 2 a.m. on Aug. 28 in the 3700 block of Stalcup Road.

A driver was traveling northbound in the 3700 block Stalcup at a high rate of speed, according to the preliminary and follow-up investigation. That driver was later identified as Phillips.

The driver hit a dip in the road and the car became airborne and struck a tree.

The driver and three passengers were transported to local hospitals. Martinez died a few hours later at John Peter Smith Hospital.